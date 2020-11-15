Holiday Greetings from Allegany County, Maryland
The custom of sending Christmas cards was started in England in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole. He was a Royal Government Worker who had helped set-up the new “Public Record Office” (now called the Post Office). Sir Henry had the idea to partner with an artist friend, John Horsley. They designed the first card and sold them for 1 shilling each. The original card unfolded to reveal three panels, each panel showing another holiday season.
Christmas Cards appeared first in the United States in the late 1840s, but were very expensive and most people couldn't afford them. It 1875, Louis Prang, a printer who was originally from German but who had also worked on early cards started mass producing cards so more people could afford to buy them. In 1915, John C. Hall and two of his brothers “purchased the idea” of sending mass produced holiday greetings and created a company for the sole purpose of sending cards through the mail – yup – you guessed it – Hallmark.
Are you sending a “personalized” holiday card this year with a picture of you or the kids on it? You have a gunslinger to thank for that custom. The first “photo” Christmas card is credited to none other than Annie Oakley. In 1891, she was touring with the Wild West Show in Scotland and sent cards cards back to her friends and family in the states – with her picture on it. Annie reportedly designed the cards herself.
On average, the United States Postal Service processes 589 million pieces of mail -- cards, letters and packages -- between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. The first “forever” stamps were introduced by the USPS during the holiday season.