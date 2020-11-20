Hard Candy Christmas
Here the recipe for the hard tack candy as given to us at New Covenant UMC by Centre Street U.M.C candy makers:
3 1/4 cups of sugar
1 3/4 cups of white corn syrup
1/2 cup of water
Combine the above ingredients in a heavy pan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved and it begins to boil. Add candy thermometer and cook without stirring until the thermometer reads 294 degrees. Remove from heat, add 1 tsp of flavoring oil and 1 tsp of food coloring. Stir well, then pour onto a cold marble slab which has been sprayed with Pam. Cut when it has cooled slightly. Transfer the candy to a cookie sheet to break apart.