Is that Santa himself on the line?
The Days Before Christmas
It’s almost here. We’ve waited and waited for that special day of the calendar year. The children have heard all about it. They keep asking, “Is it today, Mom?”
“No dears. just a couple of days yet”, I answered with a disappointed frown.
The tree branches are dressed up and down with an array of bright lights and decorated ornaments. Inside and outside the house are arranged lighted objects such as the Holy Family, Santas, and family gifts wrapped in a multitude of Christmas colors.
Yes, we are almost ready. Even a reindeer with a red shiny nose stands guard at the front door.
The day before Christmas, however, the children are all excited because “Santa’s Helper” is coming to visit to find out how good or bad the children have been. When Santa’s helper appeared at the house they babbled all the saintly things they had done in the past. At times he would put his hands on his belly and give a hearty laugh at their revelations. Santa told them that they had to go to sleep early on Christmas Eve. “Brush your teeth, say your prayers then get to sleep.” he thundered.
At bedtime our little daughter kept creeping back downstairs. At that moment, my husband made a very important call and handed the phone to our daughter. It is the number only known to parents after midnight on Christmas Eve.
“This is Santa Claus, I’m on my way to make a delivery of toys and heard you weren’t in bed.”
Our daughter’s eyes were big as saucers. Suddenly she threw the telephone up in the air, made a rapid turn, headed up the stairs and slammed the door to her room. Later, I checked on her. She was sleeping as an angel with visions of sugarplums in her head.
About six o’clock the next morning I was awakened by tiny footsteps outside my bedroom door. I opened the door and there they stood - all three of them.
It was perfection. There were toys everywhere to keep them busy. Finally, my husband reached under the platform and pulled out a tape recorder. He had gotten all the “ughs and ahas,” all the singing of carols, and a perfect Christmas for all. There was even snow falling from the skies. Now a good time was had by all!