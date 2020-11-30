It's Not
It's not about what's under the tree
That makes this day a specialty
It's not about the food that we'll eat
Later this day from our table seat
It's not about those things on the lawn
That often will shine from dusk till dawn
It's not about those cards that we get
From friends and ones we have never met
It's not about the words that we say
Such as "Merry Christmas" on this day
It's not about many things we do
Like trading gifts between me and you
It's all about Jesus, our Lord's son
That makes this day a special one
He is the reason we celebrate
And His birth made this a special date
It's about how the Lord saved the day
By sending His son to show the way
And something that should always be taught
To remind us what this day is not