It's not about what's under the tree

That makes this day a specialty

It's not about the food that we'll eat

Later this day from our table seat

It's not about those things on the lawn

That often will shine from dusk till dawn

It's not about those cards that we get

From friends and ones we have never met

It's not about the words that we say

Such as "Merry Christmas" on this day

It's not about many things we do

Like trading gifts between me and you

It's all about Jesus, our Lord's son

That makes this day a special one

He is the reason we celebrate

And His birth made this a special date

It's about how the Lord saved the day

By sending His son to show the way

And something that should always be taught

To remind us what this day is not

