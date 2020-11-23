My Christmas Story
A Girl, an Accordion, and the B&O Bolt & Forge Shop
What I remember most about Christmastime in the 1950s was the excitement of the season, all culminating on Christmas morning. In our house, the real tree magically showed up in our living room, fully decorated, and surrounded with presents, compliments of Santa.
I also remember that my sister and I always got new pajamas to wear to bed so we would be presentable for the home movies Mom and Dad would take on Christmas morning. As young children, my sister and I would sleep all night, but as we got older, we would sneak downstairs before our parents were up and play cards in the TV room while we waited for them. We might have peaked once or twice into the living room, but it was still too dark to see anything.
My Dad was a machinist at the B&O Railroad. The job paid well, but Mom once said they could paper a whole room with Dad’s furlough notices. Steady work it was not. But at the same time, Dad became involved in helping to start the B&O Credit Union by being an unpaid collector because he believed in what credit unions stood for. Eventually, after the charter was obtained and a building purchased, he was offered a job as a clerk. It was a big decision to leave the railroad for less income, but it would be steady, so he took it. And, to complete that story, my Dad, Paul Mullan, ended up becoming manager for many years, retiring in 1972 from Chessie Credit Union.
I guess I was around 10 years old when I “inherited” an accordion. My uncle Eli, Mom’s brother, had brought it home with him from Italy after the war ended. First Uncle Eli’s daughter took lessons, then Aunt Dee’s two sons took lessons. Finally, when all the Western Pennsylvania cousins had no more interest in it, it came to me. So of course I took lessons.
And so it came to pass that Dad would take me to the Christmas party, held for the families of the railroaders, at the Bolt & Forge Shop in South Cumberland. He still knew many of the men who worked there and somehow offered my musical talent for their party. I remember going into this huge building with machinery everywhere I looked, the metal walls, the oily smells and the rough concrete floor. Dad took me to a set of maybe four or five metal steps that I had to climb up to get onto a metal “stage.” There I was, this little girl with an accordion maybe half my size, strapped onto my shoulders. I had memorized two songs, so I played while everyone sang Jingle Bells and Silent Night. My Dad didn’t ask me to do many things for him, but I knew he was proud of me, and I could never say no. Thanks, Dad, for giving me the opportunity to spread a little Christmas joy to others. It’s what the season is all about.