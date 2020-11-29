Season’s Readings
How to cozy up with a great work of literature this holiday season
It’s twilight on a mid-December Sunday. Outside the snow falls quietly, cottoning the mountains beyond your window, or discouraging traffic on your city street so that the usual constant grinding hum is silenced. Inside a fire crackles cheerfully on the hearth, a faint smell of wood smoke changing 2020 to Currier and Ives. You snuggle in your favorite chair, wrapped in a soft, fuzzy blanket, slippered feet toasting nicely on the fender, a cup of hot chocolate (with marshmallows) close at hand. Gentle, mellow light from the fireplace paints the room with homey russet, framing windows tinged a snowfall blue. Age-old Christmas carols waft from the stereo, and the sparkle of the Christmas tree feathers the walls in points of childhood memory. In this still and silent night, what is one to do?
Pick up a book. Naturally.
Ah, but not just any book! This time of year, in this scenario, it has to be just the right book – the mood is too precious to be spoiled. To my mind, there are only two books worthy of this rosy picture; one of them you probably know, one may be new to you.
Be honest: how many of you have ever actually read “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens? Not just seen a movie or television version? But actually say still to read the book? Let’s see a show of hands. That’s what I thought. You don’t know what you’re missing.
Published December 19, 1843 by the famous British author, “A Christmas Carol” has so far passed icon status in western culture that it has actually achieved a mythic quality of renown. Yet it seems, sometimes, that it has climbed to this pedestal not by virtue of readership, but by the broader exposure offered by visual media. The story has been told in the movies since the Silent Era, and unnumbered times since. It has been performed so often for this mass audience that the crystalline beauty of the prose and the details of the plot have been lost – unless you read the book.
Here are some of my favorite bits, which almost never make any filmed version:
Scrooge, returning to his house for the night, thinks he sees a “locomotive hearse” going before him up the stairs of his front hallway. This moment in the book takes about two sentences to convey, but the image it conjures, following hard upon the metamorphosis of his front door-knocker into Marley’s face, is striking and eerie. It succeeds beautifully in increasing the mounting tension of the story.
Marley makes his appearance through the locked door of Scrooge’s sitting room, and removes the handkerchief wrapped around his head – at which point his jaw falls down upon his chest. To anyone not familiar with 19th century embalming methods, this description makes no sense; but it was customary in those days to bind a corpse’s jaw shut with a cloth or bandana for this very reason – so that it would not fall open during the viewing of the body by friends and family. The fact that Marley’s jaw drops in such an inhuman fashion horrifies Scrooge, because it is a further sign that the vision he is seeing is otherworldly and, in fact, dead.
Marley’s Ghost warns, during his Christmas Eve appearance, that Scrooge must prepare himself to receive three spectral visitations on three consecutive nights, which means that his education in human kindness should be complete by December 27. Yet when the third and final spirit departs, Scrooge discovers that it is Christmas morning. This point, while seemingly trivial adds to the magical nature of the ghosts: “I haven’t missed it,” exclaims Scrooge. “The Spirits have done it all in one night. They can do anything they like. Of course they can.”
The depiction of the Ghost of Christmas Past is never accurate. But here is Dickens’ description of what he was envisioning for this wraith:
“It was a strange figure—like a child: yet not so like a child as like an old man, viewed through some supernatural medium, which gave him the appearance of having receded from the view, and being diminished to a child’s proportions. Its hair, which hung about its neck and down its back, was white as if with age; and yet the face had not a wrinkle in it, and the tenderest bloom was on the skin. The arms were very long and muscular; the hands the same, as if its hold were of uncommon strength. Its legs and feet, most delicately formed, were, like those upper members, bare. It wore a tunic of the purest white; and round its waist was bound a lustrous belt, the sheen of which was beautiful. It held a branch of fresh green holly in its hand; and, in singular contradiction of that wintry emblem, had its dress trimmed with summer flowers. But the strangest thing about it was, that from the crown of its head there sprung a bright clear jet of light, by which all this was visible; and which was doubtless the occasion of its using, in its duller moments, a great extinguisher for a cap, which it now held under its arm”
Scrooge and his fiancé, Belle, part ways at her insistence, because he has become obsessed with money. In a later scene Belle, now a comfortable matron with numerous children of her own, receives the news of Marley’s death and Scrooge’s isolation from her husband. It is a small scene, but poignant, and ties up the loose ends of what happened to Belle after the breakup with Scrooge. It is also a lovely and homey portrait of a loving Victorian household where parents and children are deeply attached to one another – making a vivid contrast to Scrooge’s abused and neglected boyhood.
This scene ends with Scrooge, angered and embittered by seeing the life he might have had, crushing the Spirit under its own conical cap, forcing its light to be extinguished.
Many other moments in the novel deserve highlighting, but I will mention just one final scene, which you only get if you read the book: The Ghost of Christmas Present shelters beneath his robes two frail and primitive children, whose names are Want and Ignorance. Scrooge discovers them when he thinks he sees a claw of some sort sticking out of the Spirit’s mantle. The Ghost warns Scrooge that Want is dangerous, but it is Ignorance which will bring about the destruction of the human race. Dickens isn’t just writing a “feel good” little novella here to brighten up the holidays; he is trying to bring Victorian England to a sense of its evils, and to right the country’s moral compass.
Now on to the prose itself. Dickens was a master scene painter, whose descriptive passages were prose poems and whose dialogue could be witty and pithy. Dickens’ skills are at their best when he adorns the canvas with his own descriptive magic.
Oh, and two last tiny things: in the final chapter, when Scrooge addresses the little boy in the street and tells him to go and purchase the enormous turkey in the poultry shop window, the little boy responds “Walk-ER!” It was slang for “You’re kidding!” You’ll never hear that little gem in any movie version of the book! And in chapter two, when the Ghost of Christmas Past appears, Dickens says that Scrooge was “as close to it as I am to you now, and I am standing in the spirit at your elbow.” The first time I read that, it sent chills down my spine – the idea that Dickens himself was standing next to me, watching me read his little tale. What a fabulously evocative image!
The second novel which is perfectly suited to our cozy winter reading day was the final novel published by the magical British author Rosamunde Pilcher (1924-2019). She retired after “Winter Solstice” appeared in 2000, and never wrote another book, more’s the pity. But if one must have a literary swan song, “Winter Solstice” was the way to go.
Set in contemporary London, rural England, and Scotland, “Winter Solstice” tells the story of retired, middle-aged actress Elfrida Phipps, who has left the stage to recover from the untimely death of the love of her life. In the tiny country village of Dibton she meets Oscar and Gloria Blundell and their young daughter, Francesca. Elfrida and Oscar, an older man rather stunned at finding himself married and a father, are immediately drawn to one another; but when Oscar’s wife and daughter die in a tragic accident, Oscar turns to Elfrida not out of romantic attraction but out of helpless despair. They travel together to Oscar’s childhood home near Inverness, Scotland, for an indefinite stay at the old house of which Oscar is part owner. Here they are joined by Elfrida’s relative, Carrie, whose affair with a married man has just fizzled, and her 14-year-old niece, Lucy, whose joyless life in a London flat has left her lonely and numb. Added to this foursome is Sam Howard, the young executive whose job it is to revive a local abandoned tweed manufactory. He appears on the doorstep with his own key under the impression that the house is unoccupied, and planning to buy it from Oscar’s cousin, who owns the other share of the property. Sam’s marriage in the US has just come to an end, and he is facing a painful divorce.
Yes, it sounds confusing, as most novels do when you attempt to distil them. But the important thing is that you have five wounded souls, all converging for one reason or another on a sturdy, welcoming Victorian house in a sheltered, quaint Scottish village just weeks before Christmas.
“Winter Solstice” is a book of healing, of the strength of the human spirit under intense grief, of simple joys like snowfall and church bells and loving friends in the darkest hours. It is a novel that melts on the tongue as a soft wine, and brings with it a fragrance of orange and clove pomanders, of baking cookies and turkey stuffing, of dried leaves and holly. “Winter Solstice” can break your heart one moment and lift you soaring on angel’s wings in the very next paragraph.
The characters, especially the free-spirited Elfrida, are fresh and vibrant, and from 14-year-old Lucy to 60-something Oscar they are endearing and alive. It is a quiet story, but one which mirrors so much of the vibrancy which often dwells unexcavated under the human surface that it tingles with life even while it soothes with the evenness of the uneventful workaday world.
“Winter Solstice” is the perfect coda to any 365-day symphony. Especially in 2020, when chaos surrounds us, and tragedy lurks around so many corners. Just for now, seek the feather-bed embrace of tales which can delight and enchant. Try these two; the first, because it deserves to be savored in its original form, and the second because you deserve the soul-caressing peace that it will bring.