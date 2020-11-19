Smiles and Giggles…
We built our house in 1983 on Piney Mt Road in Eckhart.
Many things have changed in our lives over the years but one thing that has remained the same, is the way we celebrate our Christmas as a family. We gather together with our children, parents and now our grandchildren and enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs and of course Christmas cookies!
We then read the Birth of Jesus from the bible in Luke 2:1-20 a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. Trying to keep the little ones quiet through the story has been challenging over the years but they all know what comes next! The opening of the gifts!
What a great time it is! Smiles and giggles all the while!