Snow is falling to the ground,
Piling up in enormous mounds.
School is canceled for the day.
Children run outside to play.
Snowballs are thrown in the air.
No one has any care
About school - only fun,
Because the day is a snowy one.
Snowmen are stacked very high;
Their top hats almost skim the sky.
To make them round, they must pat,
Then finish off with mittens and hat.
As the weather gets cold,
The children are told
To come inside and eat -
Enjoy hot chocolate with a couple treats.
Once the kids are done,
They put on their gear for some more fun.
Some of them play around,
While other kids just lay on the ground.
Another kid makes snow angels
Until the dog named Bojangles
Runs through his masterpiece,
But then the owner yells cease.
After Bojangles
Ruins all the snow angels,
Kids slide down the hill
'Til they are bitten by a chill.
Almost over is the day.
The children start to walk away.
As snow falls, so does the sun.
Time to go in; the day is done.
Sam D.
Age 12