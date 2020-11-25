For the Holiday you can’t beat home sweet home…
Taking the Washington Street Home Tour
Where are you? It’s a snowy winter evening, the brick sidewalk under your feet ebbs and flows over tree roots, a stately private manor towers over you decked in garland, bells, and lights, and the smell of gingerbread and cranberry punch waft out from the warm home. Any guesses?
One more hint: the sound of Christmas Carols are punctuated by the sound of horse trots.
New York 1912? Chicago 1920? San Francisco 1927? Not even close. But it’s closer than you think.
This is Cumberland’s Historic Washington Street and this is the beloved Holiday Historic Home Tour! This event – normally an anticipated stapled of the local holiday season akin to wassail and a Nat King Cole album playing on a turntable – will not be held this Christmas because of health and safety concerns, but why should let us deter us from celebrating Cumberland’s crop of beautiful homes and those that care for them!
The homes, designed by notable architects including George Sansbury and Robert Holt Hitchens, date to the 19th and 20th centuries and were placed on the National Historic Register in 1973. The oldest property in the neighborhood, known as the Hoye House, is located at 28 Washington Street and was built in 1796. Most other homes on the street were built before 1900 and have been continuously occupied by local merchants, politicians, and social leaders since.
Leslie Taylor-Nuemann and her husband Daniel opened their Washington Street abode to merry holiday visitors for the first time in 2018. For them, sharing the home was a matter of duty after having spent years refurbishing the property.
“I have really enjoyed bringing this particular home back to its original beauty,” says Leslie, “the house was in major disrepair when Daniel purchased it a few years ago and it’s been wonderful to show it off.”
The Taylor-Neumanns have continued to renovate the property, with the hopes of one day hosting “in person” visitors on the tour again.
“Once painting is completed, we will have finished restoring the original features of this home,” says Leslie, “but the best part of living here is the community. I know all my neighbors. I’d say that is very rare nowadays.”
Indeed, while the magic of the Washington Street Historic District is best enjoyed at the holidays, the bricks charm all year long. The homes featured on the tour rotate each year so that visitors can come back for a fresh experience every holiday season. Notable participants have included Maryland Delegate Michael McKay and family, Terry Murphy, the Gonzaga family, the Baulch family, Bill Davis and John Hart, the late Gloria Saville, and many others.
The Holiday Historic Home Tour dates back to at least 1977 when it was then featured in a Baltimore Sun Magazine spread. See how things come full circle like a pretty holiday weath on a fancy front door?
The event is normally sponsored by the Western Maryland Heritage Association. In recent years, the tour has swelled to feature nine or more historic properties including the Gordon Roberts House, the F. Brooke Whiting House, and the C. William Gilchrist Gallery and Museum, and a rotating cast of private residences. The opportunity to see the homes in one of Cumberland’s most visually impressive neighborhoods is one that hundreds of locals and tourists take advantage of yearly. Pencil it in for 2021.
Enjoy the tour!