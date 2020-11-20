The 12 Desserts of Christmas
On the First Day of Christmas my true love gave to me…
Ah, Christmas.
I used to not like the holiday. I’m serious. I wasn’t a big fan. For someone who has spent his career in the culinary business and in several restaurants, to me, Christmas was another holiday I had to work when everyone was tucked in bed with visions of sugarplums.
It wasn’t until 1999 that I started to enjoy this holiday again. I was actually involved in the publication of a holiday themed cookbook and even went on a short book tour with it – signing copies and giving baking advice over the winter season. And meeting people along the way gave me a renewed faith in the spirit of this season.
Christmas isn’t about when you celebrate it. It’s about who you celebrate the holiday with. I know for many people – restaurant workers, hospital personnel, safety forces – Christmas can be one of the busiest and even loneliest times of the year. But it doesn’t have to be. You can celebrate the holiday on December 24 or December 26. I used to celebrate Thanksgiving the day after because I always worked that holiday. The beauty of that was that I could take leftovers home and the dinner was already prepared. The holidays are about family. And loved ones. The family who are born into and the family you choose. If you think about, the Christmas story itself is about a family.
And so this year, I thought I would give that gift to all of you. I have included in my column this month, my most beloved holiday dessert recipes. These are the desserts everyone asks me about every holiday. Some of these dishes have been passed down to me from a few of my favorite people and in my own family.
I also leave you with these thoughts – one of my favorite Irish blessings (also passed down in my family):
“The light of the Christmas star to you
The warmth of home and hearth to you
The joy of a thousand angels to you
Love and God's peace to you.”