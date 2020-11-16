On Christmas morning, we opened up our presents in front of the burnt out remains of one of the fires, and after lunch, we would climb into my father’s Jeep station wagon and make our ritual round of visits in town during the afternoon. I always took some of my booty along with me – just to show off.
The first stop would always be at the Letterman’s. They lived in an enormous yellow frame house with a sizable front porch on Marion Street. In the summertime, you could see them there whiling away the long hot afternoon hours gabbing, drinking beer and lemonade, and playing cards, but in the winter, the porch swing hung empty. The metal and white wicker furniture was draped with green plastic and was leaned up against the house. The whole lot of them had moved inside - to get ready for Christmas I always thought. What else?
As soon as we knocked on the door, three or four people came to open it and then almost jerked us inside. The whole world seemed to be there for the holidays. Aunts and uncles and children and grandparents and cousins, relations of one kind or another from all over everywhere. There were some neighbors thrown in too, I think. I could never really figure out exactly who belonged to whom. Nevertheless, that didn't seem to make much of a difference, because they were all there in the living room and dining room having the time of their lives tearing open gifts, giggling, gossiping, and drinking egg nog. I think now the root of some of this madness was that the egg nog was spiked a bit. At least, they wouldn’t let me drink any of it. They usually gave me punch or hot chocolate instead.
Partly ripped apart boxes and mounds of wrappings were scattered around on the floor or carelessly tossed on top of the furniture and tables. I could smell the mingled aromas of turkey, various kinds of vegetable dishes and pies slowly cooking in the kitchen.
Somebody would quickly clear out a space for us on a sofa. When we sat down, in addition to egg nog and hot chocolate, they would indulge us with pancake size Christmas cookies. They made such a fuss over us it was almost embarrassing.
The Lettermans did everything in a big way at Christmas. Not only were their cookies oversized, but they also had the tallest and bushiest Christmas tree anywhere around. Except for a foot or so, it reached almost all the way up to the ceiling, which in that old house was very high.
And every Christmas the same angel was fastened onto the branches about half way up because the tree was always too tall to accommodate in on the top.
Years ago, old Dick Letterman had made the angel from the parts of a broken doll. He told me how he had put it together. First, he glued some pieces of wood together to form a cross, and then he stuck the doll’s head onto the top and fixed the hands onto the ends of the horizontal piece. After that, he had wrapped the whole thing in white silk and also made a small shiny round crown for it out of some old costume jewelry.
One time I asked him how long it took to make it.
“Made it one night around Christmas – about five years back. Took me, oh, maybe a couple hours. You think it looks like an angel, boy?”
“Oh yes sir,” I answered him.
Then he smiled approvingly.
The finished work was about a foot long. It didn't have any wings, but you knew from looking at it that it was supposed to be an angel.
To me, that homemade angel was most attractive part of the whole tree, even more than all the glistening ornaments. It was the whiteness of it, the cleanly starched silk against the backdrop of dark green needles that stuck in my mind. It seemed like the very center of Christmas somehow. And I couldn’t explain this to anyone. It was a yearning, too delicate a thing, too friable, to speak of.
In keeping with their gregariousness, the Lettermans hung gigantic Christmas ornaments on their tree. I could never figure out where they came from, and without fail, when we were just about ready to leave, old Dick would shuffle over to the tree, lean on his cane, and motion to me with his curling index finger.
“Now come on over here young fella.”
Every year, he said the same thing, and I always looked forward to it.
“Now, yew pick yerself out one of them fine balls to take home with yuh. Just take yer time now. I don't want yuh to take somethin' 'n then bring it back here because yuh don't like it. Take yer time. These here are real special, y' know, real special.”
He would clear his throat, chew on his gums, and make sucking noises with his lips - probably the result of long years of chawing on tobacco - until I was sure he was going to spit something on the floor.
It was never easy for me to make a choice. The ornaments were dazzling, many of them with white frosting swirled around them, and they came in all sorts of shapes. Some were oval, others were formed like bells, and some were flattened underneath as if they had been squashed down in order to make room for them in the box when they were stored. The crisp pine forest scent of the tree drifted into the back reaches of my nostrils as I stood there trying to decide whether I wanted a blue, red, or green one, staring at my bloated reflection in the dangling globes.
As we drove back home, after several other visits, when I was half falling asleep in the back of the car, the brightly lit cartography of Christmas filled me to the brim, and it seemed that that wonderful radiant region of celebratory space would last forever.