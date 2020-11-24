The Holidays Bring the Memories
“Where your belly and soul are filled … “
Tradition is often a word associated with the holidays. Tradition is an outdoor football game after a Thanksgiving meal, mom’s famous ham and apple pie at Christmas, a White Elephant gift exchange with friends, baking parties, driving around to see holiday lights with a car full of snacks, decorating the house for Christmas on Thanksgiving night, the arrival of Elf on a Shelf, and more. Tradition is remembering family and friends who may no longer be with us, but left a lasting impression. It’s spending quality time with those most special to us. In my opinion, I think honoring time-old family traditions, while creating new, are the best parts of the holiday season.
The holidays this year look a little different for my family due to the loss of my beloved aunt this past July. I’m not sure how celebrating will feel because of her absence, but she would tell me to enjoy them because of all of the wonderful people still in my life. Her positivity was always contagious. A few of the many things my aunt was incredible at were cooking and bringing people together. Her home was the place to be on football Sundays, holidays, weekends, and random evenings. Everyone felt comfortable in her home and looked forward to her homemade dishes. Your belly and soul were filled after a visit with her. So this holiday season, I am going to share some of her delicious recipes as well as some cookies we always baked together on our “Girls Baking Day” right before Christmas to honor her memory. Even though she is no longer physically present, she left me and my family with a lifetime of love and memories.
By sharing these recipes from my aunt, I hope to keep her beautiful story and the love she had for those closest to her, alive for years to come. I hope the holidays shine bright and joy radiates for each of you, especially after the year we’ve all experienced. I hope you are able to remember the best memories from your past and create new ones that last many more lifetimes. And most of all, I wish peace and happiness to all of my readers and thank you for your continued support during this unconventional time! Happy holidays!