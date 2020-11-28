The Rocking Horse
Do you believe in the magic of Christmas?
On Christmas Eve, in 2000, I was snuggled up to my mother on the sofa and my tiny new baby brother lie sleeping peacefully in the rocker. I was three years old and he was nine months old. Beside a crackling fire, my mother read aloud “T’was The Night Before Christmas” (a tradition we still carry on to this day though I am twenty-three and he is twenty; we will never grow too old for that tradition).
After mother finished reading the story, she turned to me and asked, “What is your greatest wish for Santa to bring you tomorrow?”
“A wooden rocking horse!” I piped up with excitement.
My mother’s eyes popped open wide with a look of astonishment, “You never told Santa that in any of your letters, Micah!” she exclaimed.
I replied to her, “Mommy, Santa is magic and he knows the secret desires and wishes in all of our hearts. He’ll bring me one.”
My mother smiled half-heartedly and kissed me on the forehead.
Before bed, we laid out milk and cookies for Santa and carrots for his reindeer. Then Mother tucked me into bed and kissed me on the forehead. My eyes fluttered shut and I dreamt of waking up in the morning to my beautiful new rocking horse.
The sound of my mother knocking on my door woke me up.
“Micah”, she exclaimed. “Santa has stopped here!”
With the joy and excitement rushing through my little body, I leaped out of bed, took my mother’s hand, and followed her into our living room. Santa had stopped by!
Underneath our tree were sparkling packages with shiny ribbons and bows. In front of all of those packages, however, was the most beautiful chestnut rocking horse that I had ever seen.
I ran over the rocking horse, jumped on it, and happily began rocking back and forth.
“See Mommy,” I exclaimed. “Santa did know! Santa did know!”
It was a wish fulfilled.
She beamed at me and said, “You were right, my sweet girl! He did know!”
I still have the wooden rocking horse, and every time I look at, I am reminded of that magical moment so many years ago.