Ellen’s Jam Thumbprint Cookies 

     These simple to make, tasty cookies were my father’s favorite at Christmas time, and I always make them to celebrate his memory.

One cup of light brown sugar

One cup of shortening or butter

Two eggs – separated

Two tablespoons water

Two cups all-purpose flour

One teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

One cup of ground walnuts

½ cup of your favorite jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  In a large bowl, cream sugar and shortening or butter. Add egg yolks, water, flour, vanilla and salt. Mix well and compress into a ball. Break pieces off of the ball of dough to form small, walnut-sized balls. Dip each ball into unbeaten egg whites, then roll the ball in the ground walnuts. Place on a greased cookie sheet and form a well in the center of each ball. Fill each ball with a small amount of jam. Be careful not to add too much jam or it will melt over the sides of the cookie. Bake cookies for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow them to cool on a wire rack before eating.

Submitted by Ellen Coffey

 

