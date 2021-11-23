Ellen’s Jam Thumbprint Cookies
These simple to make, tasty cookies were my father’s favorite at Christmas time, and I always make them to celebrate his memory.
One cup of light brown sugar
One cup of shortening or butter
Two eggs – separated
Two tablespoons water
Two cups all-purpose flour
One teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
One cup of ground walnuts
½ cup of your favorite jam
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream sugar and shortening or butter. Add egg yolks, water, flour, vanilla and salt. Mix well and compress into a ball. Break pieces off of the ball of dough to form small, walnut-sized balls. Dip each ball into unbeaten egg whites, then roll the ball in the ground walnuts. Place on a greased cookie sheet and form a well in the center of each ball. Fill each ball with a small amount of jam. Be careful not to add too much jam or it will melt over the sides of the cookie. Bake cookies for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow them to cool on a wire rack before eating.
Submitted by Ellen Coffey
Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos in the November 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.
And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book coming this month.