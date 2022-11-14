From the Editor’s Desk
Pining Away this Holiday
How many trees are enough trees? One? 13? 44?
I don’t know why I put up 13 trees every holiday season. But I do. Thirteen. Every year. I have the obligatory traditional tree in the family room. But there’s also a faux evergreen that has religious symbols on it; one with angels; a chef’s tree for the dining room; a small tree in the kitchen that holds edible decorations; a white aluminum tree with vintage 50s and 60s glass ornaments on it; and a tree that contains nothing but graven images of Santa. I also have a western themed tree and a tree full of snowmen (with white and blue lights) in memory of my late dad and sister, respectively. A few years ago, I started decorating a tall skinny tree “For Mom” who died on Christmas Day in 2017. That tree contains Mom’s favorite ornaments from her Christmas tree – the ones that made it to the holiday display every year. They include the Hallmark-type ornaments that say, “World’s Greatest Mom” and “Best Grandma Ever.” I am sure it inspires some questions when people visit my house and stop to look at that one.
Growing up, our family had one tree. It was a big one though. And it was located in the living room. Other parts of the house might have a random Santa, a nicely placed creche, or an angel figurine perfectly placed but the tree “lived” for less than one month in the living room. There was none of this “multiple trees” in different rooms nonsense that I engage in now. But I do think I can credit my parents for this weird yuletide inspiration. That’s because every year, Mom and Dad “themed” the family tree. I have been looking at old home movies and photos and I can see the evolution of our family Christmas tree throughout the years. I remember the kid friendly plastic ornaments of the 70s with Scooby Doo and Mighty Mouse and the felt and Popsicle stick ornaments I made in Vacation Bible School. And of course, that gold foil boa my parents wrapped around the tree like it was a Vegas headliner. There was also a tree from the 80s that had a distinct Windsor blue and mauve look to it. Mom thought it was the perfect match to her other home décor at the time. And there was the year that every single empty green space was addressed with a silk flower arrangement – like a phony poinsettia – shoved in. That was actually Mom’s last tree five years ago and it was beautiful.
And so I think I got my love of decorating trees honestly and genetically. Instead of rotating themes throughout the years like Mom and Dad did, I just put 13 trees up and theme them all. And yes, I do get started the Friday after Thanksgiving and work continuously for three days.
While the rest of you are shopping that weekend, I will be untangling lights and carefully unwrapping heirlooms from boxes that have been tucked away for 11 months.
I do take comfort in the fact that I am not alone in my weird ornamental obsession. A friend of mine who shall remain nameless puts up one tree that represents every year of her life. I only say she shall remain nameless because I don’t think she wants everyone to know that is why this year she will have – are you ready – 44 trees in her house? She creates her own forest. Do you think she leaves gingerbread crumbs on her way to the restroom and back so she can find her way through the winter woods? Another friend of mine gets a live tree and he and his wife always find one wider and bigger than their house should actually contain. Sometimes, the top of the tree is bent at the ceiling. One year, my grandmother didn’t feel much like decorating and so all she put out was the big ceramic tree with the little bulbs on it – you know, like the kind you can make at Mr. Toads. And that year, we all made a big deal about how beautiful the tree was and how she really outdid herself. And we all stood around it and took photos as if it was a tree from Rockefeller Center. And I look at those pictures now and my gosh, they make me smile.
The point (pun intended) to all of this is – we all have our own traditions. There is no wrong way to observe – or even not observe the holiday season. A Pagan friend of mine in West Virginia celebrates the Winter Solstice every year. On December 21, he makes a fire in his firepit and dances naked around it, throwing sage into the flames. I don’t think my neighbors would enjoy that “parade” very much so I will let my friend have that tradition to himself.
Other folks I know “go away” for the holiday season. I have seen photos of their wintertime vacations where friends have decorated palm trees, painted “murals” on the walls, or adorned small tabletop evergreens with mermaids and seashells. And those decorations are just as breathtaking and special as any other.
Once again, for the holiday edition of Allegany Magazine, we asked you to send us your traditions – your stories and your photos. What makes your holiday season so special? And you replied to our request. We have stories and photos in this issue that will make your soul sing and your heart warm.
When we compile the annual holiday issue, we try really hard to make these editions timeless. We want these issues to be collectible keepsake treasuries – magazines you can get out with your own holiday decorations year after year and read over and over. This edition is meant to be the “quintessential” celebration of the season here at home. By the way, if you have not purchased a copy of our hard cover coffee table book “Magic and Memories” I suggest you do this year – there are very limited copies left.
It's really interesting to look back on all the Holiday editions Allegany Magazine has brought you since we started doing these special issues in 2007. That means we have brought you 16 different volumes of the holiday season. If you looked through all those issues, you would read more than 200 stories and well more than 2000 photos – all submitted by you – and all of them perfect reflections of how we celebrate the season here at home. You might even spot a tree in blue and mauve.
I think it’s very safe to say – you love the holidays just as much as I do. So, confess – how many trees do you have in your own home every year? 13? 44? One? It’s all acceptable, it’s all understandable, and it’s all part of this celebration that includes peace, love, togetherness, and frankly…a lot of pine.
Happy Holidays.
Happy Hannukah
Happy Kwanzaa
Happy Solstice
Merry Christmas.
Shane Riggs
Regional Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine