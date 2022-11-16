Decorated Interiors
Trees, wreaths, nog, spiders and …. Witches???
Exploring the Meanings Behind Our Treasured and Weird Holiday Traditions
By HEATHER LANCASTER
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
With the holidays in full swing, I began to wonder the deeper meaning behind certain traditions. For example, why do we cut pine trees and place decorations on them in our home and why is eggnog a popular holiday beverage? To get to the bottom of these traditions, I did some research and found surprising details on our beloved traditions!
Oh Christmas tree…
To begin my research, I wanted to discover the meaning behind the Christmas tree. The glow of the lights and tinsel along with the sparkle of holiday ornaments is one of my favorite decorations. According to History.com, “the history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome and continues with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s.” Before the advent of Christianity, vegetation that remained green yearlong had special meaning for cultures in the winter months. Ancient people hung evergreen boughs over doors and windows to ward away witches, ghosts, evil spirits, and illness.
“In the Northern hemisphere, the shortest day and longest night of the year falls on December 21 or December 22 and is called the winter solstice. Many ancient people believed that the sun was a god and that winter came every year because the sun god had become sick and weak. They celebrated the solstice because it meant that at last the sun god would begin to get well. Evergreen boughs reminded them of all the green plants that would grow again when the sun god was strong and summer would return.”
Germany is initially credited with the tradition of the Christmas tree as we now know it in the 16th century when devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. Some “trees'' were actually pyramids of wood and decorated with evergreens and candles if wood was scarce.
“In 1846, the popular royals, Queen Victoria and her German Prince, Albert, were sketched in the Illustrated London News standing with their children around a Christmas tree. Unlike the previous royal family, Victoria was very popular with her subjects, and what was done at court immediately became fashionable—not only in Britain, but with fashion-conscious East Coast American Society.”
The Christmas tree was now a household staple. By the 1890’s ornaments were arriving to the U.S. from Germany and the popularity of this new tradition was growing. Europeans typically used smaller, four foot trees, while Americans enjoyed the look of floor to ceiling trees. Twentieth century Americans traditionally decorated trees with homemade ornaments and German-Americans continued to use apples, nuts, and marzipan cookies. Dyed popcorn became popular when used with berries and nuts. Hazardous candles were replaced when electricity came about, making it more convenient to keep the glow going all of the time. Various decorations around the world adorn these deciduous trees with color, texture, and materials making each one truly unique.
Nog Your Memory
Up next, is the beloved eggnog we so deliciously enjoy! Well, not everyone, but to some, it is a holiday highlight. Drinking a spiced and spiked egg-yolk and milk mixture might only sound good to Beauty and the Beasts, Gaston, but it certainly has its charm.
“While culinary historians debate its exact lineage, most agree eggnog originated from the early medieval Britain “posset,” a hot, milky, ale-like drink. By the 13th century, monks were known to drink a posset with eggs and figs. Milk, eggs, and sherry were foods of the wealthy, so eggnog was often used in toasts to prosperity and good health.” The drink “became tied to the holidays when the drink hopped the pond in the 1700s. American colonies were full of farms—and chickens and cows—and cheaper rum, a soon-signature ingredient. Mexico adopted the very eggnog varietal “rompope,” and Puerto Rico enjoys the “coquito,” which adds coconut milk. The English name’s etymology however remains a mystery. Some say “nog” comes from “noggin,” meaning a wooden cup, or “grog,” a strong beer. By the late 18th century, the combined term “eggnog” stuck.” Some devout Eggnog drinkers argue that those who don’t like the Yuletide drink have simply never tasted the real thing.
A Spider in your cider?
Have you ever placed tinsel or small spider ornaments on your holiday tree? The Legend of the Christmas Spider is one that was introduced to me years ago and one I find quite fun! Not just for Halloween, the Christmas tradition of the spider has been attributed to various countries, mainly Ukraine and Germany. One story depicts the tradition of a widowed mother too poor to decorate her tree, so friendly spiders spin elaborate webs on her tree. On Christmas morning when the mother and her children awaken, they discover sunlight hitting the webs, turning them gold and silver, perhaps the origin of tinsel! Good fortune was placed on the family from then on.
Yule Love It!
Next up are Yule logs! Have you ever wondered why it became popular to turn the channel to a burning yule log on Christmas morning? “Yule logs were part of ancient winter solstice celebrations, but it was Americans who turned the wood burning into must-see TV. Back in 1966, WPIX-TV in New York City aired a continuous 17-second loop of a fireplace for three hours along with holiday music. That led to an eventual better production and nearly 20 years of annual viewing.” Today, you can view the yule log on many different platforms.
What if Santa is lactose intolerant?
One of my best childhood memories was leaving Cookies and Milk for Santa. But why do we set out a plate of baked goods and a glass of milk for the jolly man with the beard? This tradition dates back to ancient Norse mythology. It wasn’t until the Depression that folks started mentioning the midnight snack to the gods as a thank you to St. Nick.
You are Quite the Card!
If you’re like me, it’s hit or miss when the Christmas cards are ready to be sent. Some years I have them ready early and others, I almost don’t send them because it’s so late, but regardless, I love receiving them from friends and family with updated photos and notes. Regardless of timing, why is sending a holiday card customary? “The first official Christmas card debuted in 1843 England with the simple message, “A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You.” The idea of a mailed winter holiday greeting gradually caught on in both Britain and the U.S., with the Kansas City-based Hall Brothers (now Hallmark) creating a folded card sold with an envelope in 1915. Today, according to the Greeting Card Association, more than 1.6 billion holiday cards are sold annually.”
These are just a few of my favorites, but there are so many more unique traditions with rich history from all countries. Some that you may want to start adding to your yearly traditions. May you all be blessed with health and friendship this holiday season.