It was cold that night I went to bed

Bundle up warm my mother had said

I tried my best to fall fast asleep

So into our house Santa would creep

The hours went by I was still awake

I closed my eyes, asleep I would fake

Suddenly a noise came from our roof

Was it the sound of a reindeer's hoof

I snuck down stairs so that I could see

If Santa was standing by the tree

I couldn't believe the sight I saw

And my jaw dropped as I stared in awe

There stood Santa all dressed up in red

Trimmed in white like the hair on his head

As he placed presents around the floor

I saw something I couldn't ignore

The gleam in his eyes, smile on his face

Showed his love for the whole human race

I ran in the room, shouted his name

The chimney he went from whence he came

To this day I wonder was it real

Was it Santa Claus that made me squeal

Was it a dream and I slept all night

Santa, an imaginary sight

There wasn't much proof he left behind

A half-eaten cookie was my find

I’ll never know what the truth might be

Was it Santa I really did see

Years have passed it's hard to remember

What took place that night in December

I swear my friends I tell you no lie

I’ll believe it was him till I die

Hope my story brings joy to your heart

There's one thing to say before we part

To everyone whether far or near

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

