It was cold that night I went to bed
Bundle up warm my mother had said
I tried my best to fall fast asleep
So into our house Santa would creep
The hours went by I was still awake
I closed my eyes, asleep I would fake
Suddenly a noise came from our roof
Was it the sound of a reindeer's hoof
I snuck down stairs so that I could see
If Santa was standing by the tree
I couldn't believe the sight I saw
And my jaw dropped as I stared in awe
There stood Santa all dressed up in red
Trimmed in white like the hair on his head
As he placed presents around the floor
I saw something I couldn't ignore
The gleam in his eyes, smile on his face
Showed his love for the whole human race
I ran in the room, shouted his name
The chimney he went from whence he came
To this day I wonder was it real
Was it Santa Claus that made me squeal
Was it a dream and I slept all night
Santa, an imaginary sight
There wasn't much proof he left behind
A half-eaten cookie was my find
I’ll never know what the truth might be
Was it Santa I really did see
Years have passed it's hard to remember
What took place that night in December
I swear my friends I tell you no lie
I’ll believe it was him till I die
Hope my story brings joy to your heart
There's one thing to say before we part
To everyone whether far or near
“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”