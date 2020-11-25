Annually, the City of Frostburg is transformed into a holiday winter wonderland, as local organizations come together to present “Frostburg’s Storybook Holiday”, a festive, community celebration through children’s literature.
This year, pandemic restrictions may impact the event but the "book" must go on.
Event organizers are promising a "magical twist on the original Storybook Holiday with "Storybook Holiday Express"! This year’s event will include activities both in person and virtual. This will include TO-GO craft/STEM bags, virtual Elf Olympics, a virtual reading from famous author, Caralyn Buehner and special appearance by illustrator, Mark Buehner, and the decorating of Main Street, including the new "Deck-the-Meters"!
TO-GO craft/STEM bags can be picked up via drive-thru at Mountain Ridge High School (bus lot closest to Sheetz) on Saturday, December 5th from 11am-1pm and Sunday, December 6th from 1pm-3pm.
More information and activities can be found at: www.frostburg.edu/clc/storybookholiday
Photos featured here are from last year's event