Allegany Magazine welcomes photographer, Stan Navalaney, as a photo correspondent. Two of Stan’s photo were used (and unfortunately and inadvertently without proper credit) in our May 2023 edition. When Stan pointed that out to us, not only did we want to correct it and make sure he got the credit, we asked him to join us as a member of our contributing Allegany Magazine family. Welcome aboard, Stan!
Stan Navalaney
34: Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Most recently, I have been getting recognition for my photography. I have been taking pictures of everything from portraits, landscapes, and weddings, to concerts and local events. I have been running the Facebook page Stan N Photography where I share the photos I take. I also recently won the Fan Favorite Photo for the Mountain Maryland Photo Contest in 2022, which had one of my photos on display during the month of February. I have also had several national touring bands and local events use my photos for their social media posts to promote themselves.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Checked what type of feedback I am receiving for the photos I posted previously. I have always found joy in seeing everyone's response to my photos.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Juggling three jobs at once successfully. I work full time at Rocky Gap Casino as a Gaming Supervisor, making sure portraits I took for a graduate were edited and posted on time, and worked the evening at Fore Axes. While this can be challenging, it is also very rewarding.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? There are so many things to list here, but the first thing that came to mind was the story of how I got into photography. I entered a contest for my favorite band, Shinedown, in which fans were requested to submit their favorite photo they took of the band. I ended up winning that regional contest and in addition to winning tickets to the show in Baltimore and meeting the band, I had the opportunity to meet with the band's touring photographer and shoot their first three songs from in front of the barricades. From that experience, it inspired me to photograph everything.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Learn something new. I am always trying to discover a new style of taking pictures or editing. I have done everything from different editing processes to using different lighting techniques and using backdrops. I am always up for a challenge.
What do you do for fun? I am a huge sports fan. My favorite team is the Pittsburgh Steelers. I take a yearly trip up to their training camp at Saint Vincent's College. I have even gone as far as spending 10 seasons as a field security supervisor at Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium). This has provided me with several opportunities to meet many notable individuals. I have also spent time taking pictures of players on the team, and having those players autograph my photos.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I am a huge concert junkie. I love going to shows even when I do not have a photography pass for the show. I am one of those fans that will show up hours before gates open in an attempt to be front row for a show. Traveling hours for a show is not unheard of for me.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? There is nothing more beautiful than Western Maryland. Photographing 1309 running up the Allegheny Passage, the historic downtown architecture and the beautiful scenes of Rocky Gap and Dan's Mountain. What more could a photographer ask for?
What two words best describe you? Motivated. Caring.