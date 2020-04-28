I AM Allegany
Photo Finish
Editor’s Note:
Allegany Magazine would like to extend our appreciation to one of our newest photo correspondents who make their debut with this edition. Welcome to the AM team, Jeff Keister of Unique Photography. Jeff is one of the professional photographers who made our 35 Under 35s featured subjects in this edition look so good. Thank you, Jeff and welcome aboard!
Jeff Keister
A photographer from Romney, West Virginia, Jeff Keister got his photographic beginnings with just a small disposable camera when he was ten years old.
“From the beginning, the ability to look through a small sight glass and make what I saw, my photo, make it my own little canvas, which only I could paint on, struck me as magical,” he says. “The visual creativity and artistry in my photography is born from a passion to be different. To be Unique.”
For that reason, Jeff named his own photography business Unique Photography by Jeff Keister. “When normal photos just won't do,” he says.