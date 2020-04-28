I AM Allegany
Photo Finish
Editor’s Note:
His photography debut with Allegany Magazine landed the cover of our April edition. Not too shabby right out of the gate! Allegany Magazine would like to extend our appreciation to one of our newest photo correspondents who makes his debut with this edition. Welcome to the AM team, AJ Small. AJ is one of the professional photographers who made our 35 Under 35s featured subjects in this edition look so good. Thank you, AJ and welcome aboard! And congratulations on the cover!
A.J. Small
A talented musician as well as a gifted photographer, A.J. just considers himself “the man with the beard and the camera.”
“I am always out and about looking for something special but, primarily being a nature photographer, I usually go unseen,” he says. “This is most likely because I have gotten lost in the woods again.”
Just recently, A.J. decided to “climb down from Big Savage Mountain and into the city” to work with some “awesome people” in order to develop his skills in photojournalism and portrait photography.