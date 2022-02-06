In Memoriam
Allegany Magazine Remembers
Saiquan Jenkins
The February 2022 hard copy edition of Allegany Magazine is dedicated in memory of Saiquan Jenkins.
What may seem unimportant to some might be ever-important to others, which is why the Fort Hill football players decided among themselves in October to go forward with the Homecoming game against Allegany High School. They wanted to not only play, and continue a City of Cumberland tradition, but to honor their fallen teammate, Saiquan Jenkins.
Less than 48 hours before kickoff, and only a few hundred yards from the football field, the Sentinels were hit with a tragedy on Thursday, October 28 when Jenkins, only 17 years of age, was stabbed and killed near the school. Saiquan would have been in that game otherwise – and he would have participated in the State Championship Play Off Game the next month in Annapolis when Fort Hill bested Mountain Ridge. His teammates also dedicated that win in his memory.
“They’re difficult conversations,” Fort Hill Head Coach Zack Alkire said. “Regardless of if it’s Year 1, Year 2, Year 20. There’s no playbook for this. It’s been extremely difficult to put what you’re feeling in words. What it basically amounts to is just the conversations have all centered around, ‘We’re here for you, we love you.’”
“When I pulled some of the team leadership in, they had all said, ‘Hey, we’re going to play.’ I said that’s great, but I want you guys to go up in the locker room and discuss it as a team. I know I’ve heard it from a few individuals but I want a total team response,” said Alkire. “They did that and decided they wanted to play. And they decided in a certain way they wanted to honor Quan.”
Since the tragedy at Fort Hill, the entire community has come out in support of the school, the team, and Jenkins’ family and friends. The evening of a memorial service to honor Jenkins, hundreds of people attended, packing the pews of a church while at least a hundred more who couldn’t find a seat in the church gathered outside.
“The community rallies around tragedy,” Buddy House, an assistant coach on the Fort Hill football team said. “There are times like these that make or break a community. ... We don’t know when the end is near for any of us.”
Michael Allen — whose son Mikey Allen is a student-athlete at Bishop Walsh and was close friends with Jenkins — told a story about Jenkins.
“He was in my house each of the last two weekends,” Allen said. “Just last Sunday, he came up from behind, tapped me on the shoulder and asked for a bowl of cereal. To all the young people here, all the beef we have with others, it’s not worth it. Love together, forgive people and do what God wants us to do. Saiquan, be it for what it is, died for his brother. Not many can say they did, but he actually did.”
“I don’t know what to say that will change the pain, the anger, the bitterness, the confusion,” said Pastor Jason Smith said. “There’s something going on tonight that’s bigger than the people in this room. Saiquan was someone who was respectful, who was kind. You can’t fake that.”
“I think we need to remember Saiquan for the smile he had,” Alkire added. “He was such a light-hearted kid. He always lit up the room. He was somebody who came to this town and instantly was able to get people to just want to be around him. He’s a kid that we would fight for, come out and play ball, come out and play football, come out and play basketball, come out and run track. He wasn’t afraid to be himself, whether it was horseback riding or going out and playing two-hand touch or just hanging out. He was one of the guys. He was a kid that everybody loved. He was a kid that everybody wanted to be around. He was a kid that kids were willing to help. They just really couldn’t get enough of Quan.”
Note: On October 29 2021, a 16-year-old Fort Hill High School student was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the after-school stabbing of his classmate. Saiquan Jenkins died of his injuries after being taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance. The 16-year-old youth, who was not identified by police, was detained a short time after the incident after he was identified in witness interviews and upon being located on Maryland Avenue by Cumberland Police officers and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Cumberland Police say the stabbing likely stemmed from an “ongoing personal dispute” between Jenkins and the accused teen. Investigators are continuing efforts to determine a motive in the incident.
Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski are sports writers for the Cumberland Times-News, a sister publication to Allegany Magazine