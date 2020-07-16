In Memoriam
Allegany Magazine Remembers
Iris Halmos
Her wit and her fashion sense were both razor sharp.
The July 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine is dedicated to Iris Halmos -- a woman of our community who was featured in this magazine’s first “Senior Yearbook” two years ago this very month.
Born March 24, 1937, in Balbriggan, Ireland, Iris was the daughter of the late Michael and Elisabeth Eustace. She was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Corrigan, who was killed by IRA terrorists as a young woman.
Iris trained as a nurse in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and later became a midwife. She was active in the Northern Ireland Nurse's Association and was elected their representative to the United Kingdom. In this role, she was hosted by the Queen and Princess Margaret at a Buckingham Palace garden party.
She met and married her husband, Dr. Peter Halmos, in 1962. After immigrating to the United States, she was a homemaker, looking after two young children, but also worked night shift at WVU Hospital. She continued this dual role in Cumberland, working as an RN in Memorial Hospital's Ob/Gyn unit.
Iris was a dedicated community volunteer throughout her life. She was the parish nurse at St. Patrick’s Church and a board member of Family Crisis Resource Center, where she helped organize several very successful fundraisers. She was a member and supporter of the Memorial Hospital Medical Auxiliary, and she played an active role in the Alliance to the Allegany County Medical Society.
Iris was an ardent admirer of the arts and funded a music scholarship program, which carries her name, through Frostburg University Foundation. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Cumberland Theatre and local museums and artists. Her generosity will live on due to the Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund under the umbrella of Community Trust Foundation.
An avid reader, Iris belonged to Frostburg Library’s Book Club and became founding president of Friends of the Washington Street Library. Other interests included gardening, cooking and playing quiz games; she excelled in all three. Iris took pride in her “number one ranking in the world” in British Literature on Quiz Up. She enjoyed painting and made lots of friends at her Friday knitting group.
She contributed generously to many local nonprofits. Her support of Cumberland YMCA and Allegany College has been acknowledged with naming of the YMCA Youth Center and ACM Community Room.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Halmos; daughters, Nicole and Siobhan Halmos; and daughter-in-law, Beth McLean; as well as two grand-dogs, Pippa and Jessie. She is also survived by many loved cousins, nieces and nephews in Ireland.
Iris died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer.
We will always remember her quick sense of humor, her sincerity, and her honesty – all traits delivered with a twinkle in her eye.
In the August 2018 feature, we asked Iris “what is something you have learned about life that you wish you knew earlier?”
Her response: “Politicians lie. They would not know the truth if it jumped up and bit them on the ass.”