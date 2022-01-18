Phantom Gourmet
The Return of the Phantom Gourmet and a visit to JZ’s Cruz Thru
This month of January is the perfect time to bundle up get, get out in the chilly air, heat up your car and venture out to a new eating establishment in Cumberland.
Founded by Stacey Friend and Jimmy Zalewski, JZ’s Cruz Thru is located in the former Page’s Ice Cream building at the corner of North Mechanic and Centre Street – where the two roads intersect in that nice diamond shape.
Opened just about a year now, Stacey and Jimmy’s “labor of love” began much longer than the restaurant itself. Each has a background in the food industry and over a casual conversation, the team began discussing the possibility of leasing the building and establishing their own drive through and even delivery business. When they eventually toured the inside of the building, everything had been removed – even the smoke detectors.
Stacey and Jim knew they wanted to hire local people to serve local food but beginning any business – let alone a restaurant during the pandemic – was a daunting task.
“But we found the perfect combination of talent, personality, superb work ethic and organization,” says Stacey. “Jason Baker, Raven Pifer and Keith Blacker have certainly become part of our family here at JZ's, and we are so blessed to have them. In fact, Raven tells me all of the time that she runs the joint. And, she's right! Raven is so organized that I don't know where to find my stuff!”
Everything here is homemade – from the sausage gravy and biscuit that are gorgeous works of art to sunny side up eggs dripping their yolks over a loaded sandwich. There are also the staples like pancakes, sausage, French toast, eggs and coffee. The menu includes a full breakfast menu, as well as a fabulous choice of the most sumptuous doughnuts.
Doughnuts at JZs are quickly becoming the big attraction. They are baked, not fried, and wonderfully hand-crafted. Here, diners will find Dirt doughnuts (with gummy worms, of course), banana pudding doughnuts, Oreo doughnuts, and even doughnuts with Reeses Pieces.
But JZs is not just a drive through bakery. It’s full of home-cooked meals - hot and fresh to order. The soups are so good, especially the navy bean, and the most popular is the broccoli cheese. Fresh cut fries are one of the items at the top of customer choices as are the fresh lunch crosissants and home fries. The full menu includes chicken sandwiches, homestyle macaroni and cheese (and they even slap some of this on your burgers if you'd like), Reubens, Paninis, Clubs, loaded hot dogs, and impressive piled burgers.
Delivery here has also become very important. With a nom-nom-nominal free, food is able to be delivered between 11 am-5 pm. There is a walk-up window, plenty of parking and outdoor dining when weather permits. JZs is open Monday through Friday, 7 am-5 pm, and on Saturdays, 9 am-4 pm. The business is closed on Sundays.