Allegany Magazine Remembers
In Memoriam
Samuel Wakefield
Heaven is a little more artistic.
Allegany Magazine's 15th Anniversary Edition is dedicated in memory of artist, Samuel Wakefield. The dedication with his artwork can be found on the last page of the January 2021 hard copy issue.
The entire team and staff of Allegany Magazine was deeply saddened to learn of the passing October 29, 2020 of a local designer, pop culture artist, and all around amazing guy and mentor to many, Samuel Wakefield.
We were all so impressed with Sam’s work here that we asked him to design an original piece for a cover. And he did. The result was our November 2018 edition. “152 Reasons to Be Thankful” And indeed, Sam was among them.
For six years, Sam fought a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. And for most of those six years he was winning that battle -- and along the way showing the rest of us the true definitions of husband, father, artist, friend, hero, warrior, and survivor. He did not shy away from talking about his fight. He often posted about his progress – and setbacks – on social media. He would write about how he experienced an emergency room in the era of a pandemic and of how he spent his “designer” time coloring in books for his daughter. He posted about his prints and the latest ones he was working on – each one another pop culture masterpiece showcasing life in Mountain Maryland.
Many people probably pass by or may even own Sam’s work and not know it. His artwork continues to be on display in the tourism kiosks attached to the Times News Building parklet. At one time, Sam was a designer for Beiderlack blankets. At the time of his passing, Sam was a designer at McClarran Williams public relations and so all the posters, logos and artwork people saw in connection with DelFest? That was Sam’s too. Allegany Magazine last featured Sam's work in our April edition this year. Sam also freelanced and sold original works and prints through his social media site, Wake Up Your Walls.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his parents, his wife Kimberly and his children, Hayley and Matthew.
This loss is one that will be felt in our community for a very long time.
Sam Wakefield was 44 years old.
Thank you for everything, Sam!
Two fundraising pages have been established in Sam Wakefield's memory to help offset expenses incurred by his survivors.
https://www.facebook.com/donate/808542946658372/?fundraiser_source=external_url
https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-the-wakefield-family