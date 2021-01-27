Tour of Duty:
Suiting Up with Ansel Shircliffe
Do you remember being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good experience? I remember it was a good day when we did that. We took the pictures at the Tollhouse. I remember my old classmates from Allegany High School -- class of 1959 -- asking where they could get it and they were all across the country with copies. And I bought a bunch myself to give out on some of the last bus tours I did. I even signed a couple of them.
What has been keeping you busy since you last appeared on our cover? I think I might be involved in more now since I retired than when I was doing the bus tours. I am very involved right now in a local program that collects and archives conversations held monthly between World War II and Korean War veterans. You know some of those men are in their 80s and 90s and someone needs to be recording and keeping track of their stories or they will be lost.
Do you still have the suit you wore in the photo shoot with us? My wife, Diane, hates it so I used to keep it in my car and then get dressed somewhere else. And then she would say 'if you didn’t have that suit on last night, tell me how you ended up with your picture in today’s paper wearing it?’