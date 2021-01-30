Catching up with Cortney
Our First Face of Motherhood
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? When I was on the cover in May of 2016, for a Mother’s Day edition, I was experiencing motherhood for the very first time. Seeing a photo of myself when I was growing that beautiful little human was the most rewarding feeling in the world to me.
What do you remember most about it? I remember how proud my entire family was. Especially my dear momma that I recently lost to cancer. She would show everyone the magazine and brag to anyone she could get her hands on.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? So many things can happen in four years. Goes in the blink of an eye, yet everything can change. I’m still a stay-at-home momma but raising a 5 year old vs a 6 month old is very different. It used to be a much simpler life. I now live about an hour and a half away from Allegany County and I am homeschooling for the first time, taught my son how to ride his bike without training wheels and he just completed his first year of a sport (flag football). Honestly though, this time in our families life is so busy compared to what it used to be but we would not change a single experience or memory, for anything.
What is something about you that people would be really surprised to learn? I am an avid gamer. I play an array of video games and I have met some of my most dear friends through gaming. The second thing: I wear hearing aids in both ears and I have since I was about 16. It’s a genetic hearing deficiency that progressively gets worse with age. When I first had my hearing aids, I was a bit self-conscious but it didn’t take me long at all to understand they are just like contacts, glasses, or braces. I even wore my hair shaved for the last three years and showed them off proudly. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t hear well at all.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I will always have a connection with Allegany County. At that time, I was in my first year of college, living on my own for the first time and I had a lot of responsibility to learn. Moreover, the drive through Frostburg, in the fall, is enough to feel a connection on its own; so beautiful.