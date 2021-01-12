Covering the Blues
Theatre and Fashion with Ryan Bowie
Do you remember being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? I remember the photo shoot portion of the preparations for the magazine the most. Working with (photographer) Derek Green and (Managing Editor) Shane Riggs to create some fantastic images definitely topped the memory list and I am still using some of those (photographs) today. When the magazine hit stand, it was a surreal feeling to walk around town and see my face all over the place. It was a very cool time in my life.
Even though you are now involved in running a theatre in Clarksburg, Tennessee and you have your own interior designer company, do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? My time at Frostburg will continue to be one of the high points in my life. I met and worked with some fantastic people, I learned a lot about myself and I began to lay the building blocks for the professional that I am today. The people that I met and had the privilege to work with all over Allegany County are just so loving and warm. While we may not stay in the closest contact, I know that we are always there for one another. And who knows, maybe you will see me back there again someday!