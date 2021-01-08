From Miss Maryland to the Magic Kingdom
Catching up with Hannah Brewer Dell
I have very fond memories of working with Hannah Brewer Dell. In 2011, I was asked to judge a pageant and was one of the first people responsible for one of her first crowns. I even followed her all the way to Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2016 when she competed in Miss America and placed in the top seven. Hearing this amazing young woman I consider a friend sing God Bless America to a packed Boardwalk Hall on the 15th anniversary of September 11 is still one of the most spine tingling experiences of my career.
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? I have very fond memories of both experiences gracing the cover of Allegany Magazine. The first time was celebrating our nation’s patriotism and the second was to celebrate my crowning as Miss Maryland, which are both held near and dear to my heart!
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Shortly after my year as Miss Maryland concluded, I successfully auditioned as a Walt Disney World character performer. For the past three years I have been happily performing in Orlando with some royal friends of mine, and the experience has been unmatched. In 2018 I was cast in the Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime parade and again in 2019; I also had the honor of being cast in Festival of Fantasy Parade in 2019 and 2020. I traveled to Washington D.C. to celebrate the inauguration of the classic Disney film, Cinderella, into the National Film Registry and also traveled to Philadelphia to perform in their Thanksgiving Day Parade! I’ve even appeared on a few Disney television specials and commercials. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the memories and lessons learned from my time working for the company.
How is life difference for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? The first time I was on the cover I was only 17, and the second time I was 19 years old. I’m now 23. Though I had many worldly experiences as a teenager, moving away from home, to a place where you have to start from the bottom, after coming off of a high as Miss Maryland, was a very humbling experience for me. Through this experience, I have established a very close relationship with the Lord and have found new strength through Him.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? Other than my exciting experiences as a performer at Walt Disney World, I have been very actively involved in my church and was recently baptized.
What is it that you would love to do next? Recently 28,000 Disney cast members have been laid off due to financial implications of COVID 19. Just one week ago, I learned that I am one of those cast members, and had to make the difficult decision to move on from the company that I’ve loved for so long. But I am staying faithful to God’s plan and trusting that He knows what is next, and that it will be better than I ever could imagine.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Very much so! It’s the same county where my Miss America journey began. I’m hoping to make a trip home to visit soon.