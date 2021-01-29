Hooray for Louise Schlegel Wood
From empty theatres to a very full life
Do you remember being on the cover of Allegany Magazine – way back in 2008? Making the cover of Allegany Magazine was one of those 'is this real life?' moments. I felt incredibly honored that the Allegany community was taking a personal interest in me. My family actually has a copy of the cover framed in our home in Maryland. I love seeing it when I come home to visit because it reminds me of such an exciting and special time.
What do you remember about it? I remember sitting on the stage of an empty theater for the interview portion. I have always felt empty theaters were rather magical, the openness of the space denotes imagination and endless possibility. I could not tell you exactly what we spoke about or how long we sat there talking, but I remember feeling the warmth of the stage lights on my face and feeling very at ease with the Allegany Magazine team.
What has been keeping you busy since last we chatted? Well, quite a bit has happened. I haved moved to California and back, gotten married, had a baby. I stepped away from acting which is what I thought I always wanted to do. However, I am grateful I did because it has brought me into the happiest time of my life. I felt very strongly that God was calling me to make a change. He placed a unique opportunity in front of me. For me, this change took great courage and faith that God had good things in store for me even it the path looked different than what I had always imagined. I thought life would get more complicated and hectic with age, but I am happy to report that life is much simpler now. The older I get, the more grounded I feel in who I am.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Allegany County is such a beautiful place, but what has always struck me about this part of Maryland is the strong sense of community. The people are what make Allegany County so special.