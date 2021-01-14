Jolie to the World
Tiffany Claus: There's No Imitation
The last time Allegany Magazine featured you was in 2009. Can you believe that? It’s hard to believe how fast time goes by. I’m reminded When Facebook sends me those “memories” of my photos from when I was doing photo shoots and celebrity events back then. It is surreal and nostalgic when I recall the details behind the images and where I was.
Do you have memories of appearing on the cover? And what do you remember most about it? I remember thinking to myself, “Am I dreaming or am I really on the cover of the Allegany Magazine?” That feeling was surreal. Until that issue hit the stands and readers looked more closely to find that the story wasn’t really about Angelina Jolie, I realized I was no longer just an internet icon living in obscurity. Until then I assumed very few people in Allegany County had heard of me. I expected there to be many misconceptions about where I lived because the photos in the cover article were taken from places like Los Angeles, New York City to Switzerland. Most people don’t know much about the look-alike profession or that there is one dedicated to more than Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. I realized that local readers would wonder why Angelina Jolie was on the cover, but then figured out that it was actually a story about a local woman that just happens to look like the A-List Celebrity living here in Cumberland. I am honored to have been recognized by such a quality publication and this surprising reprise.
What are some things you have been up to personally and professionally since we last caught up with you? I’m a case worker for the State of Maryland. I enjoy my job because it’s rewarding in a lot ways that I’ve always wanted. And I’m a portrait artist so when I’m not busy with our five kids I try to continue to paint portraits.
Is Allegany County still home? Oh, yes, it’s home. I can’t imagine not living here. Larger cities are nice to visit but I’d rather be out of the hustle bustle of metro areas. I also have children now who want to be close to their family and friends. I don’t really have any desire to move away from the town that has always been my home. If I want to do a gig, I can fly out and be home in a couple days.