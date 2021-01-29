The Cover That Struck Gold
In the Swim of Things
With Michael Phelps
If the name Michael Phelps wasn’t known before the 2004 Olympics, it became a name synonymous with American athleticism by 2008.
On Allegany Magazine's August 2008 edition, we featured Michael Phelps on our cover – just weeks before he captured more Olympic medals than any other person in modern history.
And we had him on our cover that year before Sports Illustrated and Time and Newsweek. But why?
Why was this “boy from Baltimore” on the cover of a magazine from the mountains of Allegany County, Maryland? That can be credited to genetics. While Michael may have found his wings in the water, his roots are in Allegany County.
His parents are 1968 and 1969 graduates of the now closed Bruce High School in Westernport. His father, Fred Phelps, played several sports in both high school and at Fairmont State in West Virginia. His mother, Debbie Davisson, was a cheerleader, as well as being active in many other school activities. After their marriage in 1973, they moved to the Baltimore area to begin their careers. After twenty years of marriage, they separated in 1993, divorcing a year later.
Born in Baltimore in June, 1985, Michael started swimming because his sisters were swimming. But at age 18, he was being noticed by Olympic coaches. After breaking Olympic records in 2008, Michael competed again in 2012. He remains active in his passion for the sport, coaching young hopefuls and making appearances and endorsing various products and projects. Five years ago, he and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed a son, Boomer Robert Phelps.
His entire family tree – on both sides of his family – is deeply rooted in Westernport, Rawlings, George’s Creek, Midland, and Lonaconing. Several of his cousins still reside here in Allegany County
“The Davisson family continues to be very proud of Michael and we are rooting for his success in the Olympics,” said Michael’s cousin, Jody Davisson. “We brag about him all the time.”
Today, the name of Michael Phelps cannot be spoken without “Olympian” connected to it.
“I want to retire how I want to retire -- and I have a great opportunity to do that,” our August 2088 cover story recently said.