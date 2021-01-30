When character counts
“Rick Rando knows someone no matter where he goes”
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Without a doubt! I was blown away when I was initially asked. Humbled doesn’t even describe it properly. On the day of the photoshoot, (Managing Editor) Shane Riggs and his photographer (Joshua Herrell) made me feel like a rock star. My mother was there too, beaming from ear to ear. In fact, even to this day, she hardly ever misses one of my accolades. That’s what Allegany Magazine does best, they celebrate family.
What do you remember most about it? I remember getting the call that the first ever Health and Wellness Edition of the magazine was finished and could be picked up at the Cumberland Times News building. I raced downtown to purchase a few copies before the weekend began. I think the staff thought I was a bit erratic as I burst in the door just before 5 p.m. before they closed. My heart was beating so hard, it was practically jumping out of my throat. I was nervous but excited as (up until that point) I’d never been on the cover of a magazine before. I took a breath and looked around to see if I could spot it lying around somewhere. And there it was, my black and white mug on the display unit. Adrenaline turned to emotion as I slowly walked back to my vehicle, taking in the article and its gravity. To me, I’ve never had such local fulfilling validation of what I do best…martial arts and physical/mental fitness!
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? That’s a bit of a loaded question as my wife will tell you, “Rick Rando knows someone no matter where he goes.” I have a very public profession, but Allegany Magazine did make it even more challenging staying anonymous while eating at Ottavianis that month.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Wow, where do I begin? I’ll give you nine things which come to mind in no particular order: First, I now have two wonderful children (Lawson and Dylan), that keep me on my toes and continue to perpetuate my growth as a Godly leader in our family. Second, I graduated from the Disney Institute: Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence program in Florida in 2010. Third, I’ve found my love for running, as I’ve completed several marathons along the east coast. Fourth, I was selected as Frostburg State University’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2019 (the youngest person to date to ever earn this award), and was just awarded the 2019 President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Community Leadership Award. Fifth, I was promoted in rank to 7th Degree Black Belt by legendary Grandmaster Bill “Superfoot” Wallace. Sixth, I was inducted into the United States Martial Artist Association Hall of Fame, as “Inspiration of the Year” in 2018. Seventh, I’ve been making the rounds on several business Podcasts including “MATalk” with Cliff Lenderman, the “10-Minute Teacher” with Vicki Davis, “One Last Thought” podcast, the “Virtual School Assembly” podcast, and “The Real Deal” with Jason Silverman. Eighth, I launched my keynote empowerment speaking website, ww.RandoSpeaks.com, allowing me to fulfill my personal life’s mission outside of Allegany County. And finally, I was named one of Allegany County’s Top 10/15 Most Fascinating People (by Allegany Magazine) for 2013 and 2019.
What is it that you would love to do next? After six years of writing and editing (and surviving the COVID pandemic as a business owner), I’m finally ready to “shop” my first leadership book. This endeavor has been quite enlightening as I’ve had to dig deep to analyze exactly what it is that makes a leader effective.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? 100%. I love, love, love the people. More importantly, I love the ability to serve the area that’s made me who I am as a person. I love walking into an old classroom and giving a former teacher a hug and some acknowledgement. Memories from Friday night Beall High football games, 2 a.m. Lorenzo’s donuts, and Saturday night “Teen Town” resound in my head and live on in my heart. I can’t just leave that…I can’t just walk away from a community that’s given me so much. We are who we are because of our roots. Building a proper house where my foundation was poured is the best way I know to show reverence to the area that made me me!