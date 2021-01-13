Right out of the Cannon
Cari Cannon & the Flip Side of Magazine Cover Fame
Do you remember being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? I never thought I’d be on the cover of a magazine and enjoyed the experience. When I was notified that I was going to be on the cover I got super embarrassed at first, because I tend to get a little shy under the spotlight. I quickly got over that and had fun with it. And I had a fun little secret back then...I was pregnant with my daughter Kingsley. I had not yet announced it so Karen Morgan (the photographer) and I were trying our best to hide my baby bump.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? I’ve thought long and hard about this question and how to answer it. My conclusion is that if I don’t tell my truth...then I’m telling a lie. Since the article was published I’ve had a sweet baby girl, Kingsley, who turned two in July 2020. She’s the absolute best thing that has ever happened to me. I have the best life partner anyone could ever ask for, and I am now doing better than ever...but that hasn’t always been the case. I had a really difficult and hard pregnancy. I was diagnosed with Postpartum Depression and Postpartum Anxiety. I didn’t know much about it other than the horror stories I had heard about and read over the years. There are so many women that suffer in silence because they don’t know what’s happening or they’re too ashamed to speak up. There is a stigma attached to PPD/PPA that you don’t bond with your baby, as well as other things, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. What I did was give myself the time that I needed to heal.I decided during the Covid shutdown that I would remain closed until Fall of 2020, and it was exactly what I needed. I stayed home with Kingsley over the summer, and it was the best decision I could’ve made. By fall, I finally felt better and was ready to build my business back up. When I reopened Lew Lew Belle, it was like jumping back into my old self again. The support I received was unbelievably amazing and so heartwarming. I was missed, and I was loved. It’s such a great feeling when you’ve struggled so hard to feel overwhelmingly important to people. After everything my family and I have been through, I’m now stronger and happier than ever, and the boutique is alive and thriving! I’m on to a new season in life!
Is there anything about you that would surprise people? I was in the Army and I was a firefighter that responded to 9/11. But, the real surprise is that I’m actually a semi-introvert...I just made up that word. Meet me once and you’ll think I’m an extrovert, but I’m definitely not.
Do you still feel a connection Allegany County? I am proud to call Allegany County my home now. I moved here from Florida eight years ago and am glad I landed here. Allegany County is absolutely stunning. It’s charming, and I’ve met some of the most amazing people here.