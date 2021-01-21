From Fashion to Flowers
The colorful world of Kelsie Hayes
Do you have fond memories of having once been on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Oh yes! It was cool to be able to share my career path with the community I grew up in! It was really fun to hear from people at home that had read it! I also had no idea I would be on the cover so that was an interesting experience with being someone that is always behind the scenes!
How has life been different since we last caught up with you? I did a total career switch. I now own a floral design company called Popup Florist. I pivoted my career in fashion design into floral design in 2016. I thought it would be something I did in the interim of figuring out my next move in fashion, but it gained traction pretty quickly and we were offering services that didn’t really exist in the floral industry. Fashion is a very competitive industry and can be cutthroat but I wanted to be in fashion for as long as I can remember. I remember during Fashion Week one season, I worked 32 hours straight, literally, no sleep, until the runway show. As miserable as that sounds, I loved it and it prepared me for my current job because I am always working and you have to be prepared for anything and everything.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? My family still lives there so I come home two to three times a year. It was a wonderful place to grow up and so nice to visit!