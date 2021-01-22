The Face of Resilience
For the Health of It…and Justyn Time too
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Being selected at all to share my story with others was an amazing opportunity and then being chosen for the cover was unbelievable. My journey with AML began in 2013 and had been an almost continuous roller coaster ride (mostly down) when I was contacted in late 2017. It is hard to put in words the feelings of total isolation I'd experienced especially during the long months of transplant. I remember getting wheeled across the walkway at Hopkins every morning and looking out at the world I was no longer a part of wondering if I'd ever be able to join it again. In all that time, with the exception of a single visit from a dear high school friend, my mom and sister were my only contacts. The rest of the world goes on and you wonder if anyone remembers you are still there let alone what you are going through. Even when you’re finally out, the bubble continues because you are immunocompromised and forever holding your breath. To get a call from a magazine back home interested in me and my journey was beyond reaffirming that I mattered. Allegany Magazine will never know how much it meant to my well being and positive outlook. I truly felt like a celebrity.
What have you been up to since we last featured you? In March 2019, while on one of my tattoo excursions, I met a great Irish country guy from Lancaster Pa. and we both quickly realized there was something special between us. He relocated to Virginia and we became engaged June 2, 2019. In 2020, I moved him home with me to Frostburg. My life today is nothing like it was when I was on the cover in 2018. The beginning of January I went for my annual checkup at Hopkins. My neutraphil numbers were very low. They were concerned because I had no ability to fight off any infections and my position at work located in the Pentagon Mall continuously exposed me daily to hundreds of people and germs from all over the world. I continued to work but when I became sick was told I had no choice but to take a leave until my numbers improved and because they were concerned about new reports of an unknown virus from China. That was mid January and then all hell broke loose with Covid. So after being away for over 15 years I found myself back in my little hometown. Then the other shoe dropped. I had been in an auto accident before I left Virgina when a guy ran into my car at stop sign. I thought I was fine but started having extreme pain in neck radiating down to fingers which became numb and trembled. It took until August to get into neurosurgeon who told me I needed surgery to remove discs, part of bone and put a protective cage in my neck. The surgeon was amazing. He even successfully managed to realign my tattoo perfectly at the incision! The care I received here was far better than some of the big names places I’ve been! They were awesome.
What is something about you that may surprise people? Well, I have continued using my body as a canvas for expressing and documenting the events that have happened in my life. Many people are unaware that each tattoo is much more than just artwork. I guess for me it is my therapy and way of dealing with all I have been through. My angel wings represent my faith in heaven and my goal to fly free over adversity that always carry me through. My phoenix rising from the ashes is my rising from and overcoming my diagnosis. St Michael is my protector. The dove represents finding peace in chaos while the eagle is strength, majesty and the ability to keenly see into the future. My tigers are fire and water, ying and yang for balance as well as strength, fight and determination. The anchor keeps me grounded, the diamond hardness that can’t be broken while brilliantly shining. Last but far from least are my warrior which I got as reminder of honor being on cover for Allegany Magazine and my DNA strand for my transplant. My sister and I each have one in the same spot. Hers coming out, mine going in representing her precious stem cells she donated to me to save my life and made her eternally part of me.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I have been away from home and Allegany County for more than 15 years since graduating college. Though my degree is in art and graphic design I made the choice to stay in retail because I am definitely a people person and could not stand the idea of working in a cubicle. As much as I enjoyed the salary abundance of activities and opportunities I had with city life in Arlington and DC area I guess I am more country at heart. I still missed the mountains and peace of home. Even though I hate the circumstances that brought me back and worry about the direction of my career, I am more than thrilled to be home with family and friends in Allegany County. Wade and I are looking forward to building a life here together.
What makes a good cover story? Someone that is human with real struggles and successes who has made the effort not just lucked out. A story I could read and think I’d like to handle a situation like that too or at least inspire me to try.