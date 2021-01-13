From the boxing ring to the teething ring
The metamorphosis of Shane Chambers
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Not going to lie I’m not one that does well with posting pictures of just me so to be on the cover did make me a little uncomfortable. It ended up being a good thing because it got me out of my comfort zone and the positive feedback made me proud of it. I was grateful for the opportunity to be in the magazine and have some of my successes viewed by others. It was also nice making headlines for something that didn’t involve red and blue lights with an extended stay somewhere I didn’t want to be.
What do you remember most about it? I remember not really feeling like it happened but soon reminded it did when my lovely friends would bust my b*lls over it lol. I had a couple pictures sent to me from magazine stands followed by “if I see you one more time” and I would follow that up with a stern but gentle “accept it mother f****r” and we would laugh. All in all everyone was very supportive and really pushed it out on social media and that was a good feeling.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Yea I did have people come up and ask me if “I was the guy on the cover.” They normally opened with “Are you Shane Chambers?” and at that time I figured this was either going to be about the magazine or I was about to be issued a summons. My article in the magazine did bring me new clientele at work and I was happy for the opportunity to help more people through my massage practice.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Since being on the magazine a lot has happened good and bad in my life but here’s some good so I don’t drag the readers down. I got my own house and really love doing remodels to place I can truly call home. I have worked on so many properties that weren't mine and now that it is it brings so much more joy. I work full time at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort now and constantly training to excel in my massage practice through seminars and higher education. I won another boxing tournament in 2019 and stay strong in training and health doing my best to practice what I preach to my clients. I recently took a cross country trip driving through 11 States. This was an experience of a lifetime and opened my eyes to many other places I would like to explore. I was able to climb several mountains in the Rockies. We ran on Notre Dame field only because I lost my wallet on campus and the officer that retrieved it let us enter the stadium that was locked up. I got to gaze up at the stars in New Mexico, climbed one of the highest points over looking miles of the Grand Canyon, stood in the sand Dunes of Death Valley where heat was 130 degrees, got yelled at by surfers in California because apparently I was in the wrong spot of the whole damn Pacific Ocean to swim, walked miles to get up behind the Hollywood sign. I raced scooters up the boardwalk and watched the sunset on Venice beach. But the most important thing that has taken the top of the charts in my life happened on January 11, 2019. Alivia Layne Chambers was born. I can't put into words what my heart feels for this little girl but I know I would give up my life if it meant saving hers. She has the most beautiful brown eyes and curls to match. The girl has a voice I could listen to all day even though I have no idea with most of what she’s saying. She runs around now belly first and is very smart so I have to watch what I say. At almost two, she already puts out so much love to everyone around her. I have had a lot of successes in my life but none stand close to the opportunityI was given to be her father.
What is something you would like to do next? I would love to start my own massage practice here in town one day. It’s so much more rewarding seeing the benefits of the people I work with and being local will make that happen.
What do you think it takes to be the cover of Allegany Magazine? I will always support the magazine and happy for people and businesses who are able to be recognized in it. I feel it’s a great look of everything in our area. To be the cover? Live what you love and don’t hold back. Just make sure you’re doing something to get on Allegany Magazine and not Cumberland On Patrol.