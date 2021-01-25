Regal and Royal
The Not-So Glamorous Life of Kathleen Masek
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? It was such a lovely experience working with (Managing Editor) Shane (Riggs) to plan it out. The entire team made me feel so beautiful and welcome. The most memorable part about the photo shoot was the breathtaking and historical mansion we shot in. The character of the entire establishment truly made me feel like a queen. Having the opportunity to help display such history made the entire experience so regal!
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Life in general definitely isn’t as glamorous but definitely just as exciting. I got my real estate license. I joined monument Sotheby’s international Realty. I have continue to model and freelance as well. I recently got married, Chuck and I got married on March 20, 2020. We split our time between Maryland and Florida and I spent some time working for his companies as well.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? My newest venture is with my one-year-old golden retriever, Chassis. Through the spring and summer I take her to compete in diving competitions. It’s a lot of fun for me and she truly loves the water and the sport altogether.
What is it that you would love to do next? Honestly there isn’t a lot that I yearn to do in addition to what I already have on my plate. I feel so my life is very well-rounded in terms of travel work and enjoyment. In the next few years I may consider growing my family either by dogs or kids, either sounds great to me. Typically if there’s something that I am hoping to do I love to hit the ground running and just do it. I think it’s important to keep life interesting!
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Absolutely, Allegany County was home for a lot of my major events. Every time I get out that way I can’t help but reminisce on such great times and lovely people that I have met in the area.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? I think it takes something unique and impactful whether it’s locally or even state wide.