Icing on the Cake and Frost on the Cover
The Real Adventures of Sabrina
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Yes, it was a great experience! I remember how excited I was to have the opportunity, because I had grown up seeing so many important role models from this community featured on the cover.
What do you remember most about it? (Managing Editor) Shane Riggs organized a photo shoot with some of my Miss Maryland sister queens who were also being featured in an article for that issue. It was such a fun day of bonding and feeling glamorous, I still love to look at the photos from that day!
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? So many friends and family sent me their copies of the magazine, they were all surprised to see me on the cover! To this day, I still have people who will send me that cover picture saying how cool it was.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? I am finishing up my undergrad degree at Dickinson College. I will be graduating in December with a BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. I am also so excited to be returning to the Miss Maryland stage in June! I am the current Miss Queen City, and I have been devoting a lot of time to preparing for the state pageant. One of my favorite tasks that has come from competing in the Miss Maryland Organization is raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network and Camp Bright Star. I’ve found a way to combine my efforts and support for these organizations with my hometown roots by planning an annual car show with my father, Jim Frost. This past July we held the third annual Frosty’s Hot Rod Show. An event that started back in 2018 with a goal of bringing 20-30 cars has evolved into a huge event for the community that brings in about 200-300 cars and has raised over $19,000 with the help of over 30 volunteers.
How is life difference for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? When I was on the cover, I was halfway through my college career, and that was pretty much my main focus. Now I am about to close that chapter of my life and am moving forward to the next! I am applying to grad school programs for Genetic Counseling, and I am also looking into job opportunities as well as transitioning into the “real” adult world, so I am looking forward to where this period of change will take me!
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? This semester I have had the opportunity to participate in student research through my school. I am working under Professor Michael Roberts and studying Acute Myeloid Leukemia by looking at the upregulation and downregulation of certain genes in cancer cells.
What is something about you that people would be really surprised to learn? A lot of people only see the “girly” side of me, dance and pageantry (which I love!), but I grew up going to dirt track races and demo derbies. The Greater Cumberland Raceway was where I spent the majority of my Saturday nights. I’ve had the opportunity to relive that side of my childhood by watching my dad race this past summer.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Yes, being back home during Covid-19 has allowed me to reconnect with what I love about Allegany County. Quality family time, enjoying the nature and beauty of the mountains by going on hikes, and eating at my favorite hometown restaurants are just some of the ways I’ve spent the past six months. I don’t think I realized how much I’ve missed it over the past four years until I came home.