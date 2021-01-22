Flying high and still grounded
The roots and wings of Danny Malamis
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? I was very honored to be selected for the cover of the Allegany Magazine. Being from Allegany County made it extra special for me. My life has been blessed... starting as a pizza delivery driver at Domino's Pizza in Cumberland... and through the blessing of being able to work hard, over 22 years, I was able to move up to one of the top leadership positions in that company... and then I started a successful company of my own 11 years ago. It was a great honor to have that work recognized in this beautiful magazine representing our county.
What do you remember most about it? Honestly, what I remember most was the interview process. I flew Shane (Riggs, managing editor) and his photographer (Melissa Reeves) from Cumberland to Frederick where one of my businesses is located so they could experience our team members and the product we sell at Jersey Mike's... and my crazy flying skills :-). It was a very enjoyable time.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Many people did... and that was humbling for me.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? I have been fortunate, with the success of our company, to hire a President to run daily operations and free up some of my time to allow me to focus on building Luke's Place, a retreat center for people with special needs (or as Ray Sellers, a long time friend who has a daughter with Downs Syndrome says... special abilities). Ray is the same positive influencer in my life that I called before our son, Luke, was born. When I told Ray our baby was going to be born with Down's Syndrome, his response shocked me. He immediately said “that’s fantastic.” I asked him what he meant... and he said, “You are one of the most loving people I know... but now you are going to experience love in a way you could never imagine.” I was honored that he would say that about me... and optimistic about the journey Jody, our family and I were getting ready to experience (still nervous, but optimistic). Five years later, I realize exactly what Ray meant. Luke is such an incredible joy in our lives and the lives of those he comes in contact with. Life without Luke wouldn’t be life. He’s amazing... he is love!
After much prayer, seeking God’s will for what we have been blessed with, we decided to build Luke’s Place, an outdoor retreat center for people with special needs. The purpose of Luke’s Place is to provide a beautiful opportunity for people to get outside and experience God’s beautiful creation. Many people with special needs spend a tremendous amount of time inside… behind a TV, computer or games and they don’t get to experience the joy of the outdoors. We are in the early stages of the plan to build a large lodge, trails, orchard, cabins, etc.
My parents were so gracious to give us 135 acres (a portion of land that has been in our family since 1916). Since then, we were able to purchase two other beautiful adjoining properties, making the total property 470 acres. On the property, there are four large ponds, beautiful forests, rolling hills and fields. We currently have 42 cows, 2 horses… and will be adding additional animals to bring life and excitement to the property.
How is life different for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? I am honestly happier than I’ve ever been in my life. I have always been a pretty happy guy, but like most people, I have had some very difficult seasons in life… times where I thought I’d never be happy again. I feel like I am exactly where God wants me to be… and what better place is there to be? I have a sense of peace, and at the same time great positive excitement about the future. I feel blessed beyond belief and have a strong desire to share that blessing with incredible people.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? When I tell people how many cows and horses we have on the property, they often ask... ‘Who do you have taking care of them for you?’... I laugh because they think I have a staff of people doing these things… the answer is, a cowboy named Danny Malamis (I need a cool hat and some chaps so I could look the part).
What is something about you that people would be really surprised to learn? They might be surprised to learn that I have been... helping cows birth calves, shoveling out horse stalls, clearing land with my chainsaws, tractors and excavator, etc.... Wait a minute… I’m often surprised to find that out about me too… but I absolutely love it. A great side benefit is that it is a great workout program. If anybody is looking for a place to workout and get in shape, memberships are free... bring clothes you don't mind getting dirty.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? More than ever! Jody and I have discussed the fact that when Mia graduates in two years, we can live just about anywhere in the world we want to… but when we weighed everything out, Allegany County is the place we want to be. It is an incredibly beautiful place with lots to offer. I have lived in many different places in the country… and traveled to beautiful places in the world. Unlike my new pets (cows) that always think the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, I have come to realize that’s not always true in life. Enjoying where you are and working to make it better is the choice we have happily made.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? Be authentic, passionate and purpose filled. Live your life in a way that can inspire those around you to start where they are, use what they have, give generously, love passionately and make a positive difference in the lives of others.