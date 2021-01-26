The Unsinkable Molly Offstein
In pace with the face of a community movement
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Unfortunately I do not really remember being on the cover; my memory is so bad. But when I see it, it makes me very happy!
What do you remember most about it? It's nice to know so many people care about me. I feel sort of famous.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? I think it may have helped. When I have been out at the Mall, the grocery store, or the track, people have come up to me and are so sweet.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Just trying to get better each day. I play games with my nurses to help my memory and use apps to help my speech. I go to lots of therapy each day to help me relearn to walk.
How is life difference for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Well I've gotten a lot better from then because I do PT, OT, and ST. I know I'm getting a little better every day and I am thankful to be alive.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? I've been doing Horse Therapy and my horse's name is Wheezy! I still enjoy academic challenges because it makes me feel smart. We do live in a highly forested area, but I love it! I have had to travel far for therapy – like Baltimore but I have even been to Switzerland.
What is it that you would love to do next? Walk freely on my own; and have new academic challenges. My mom and I would like to help others who have had brain and spine injuries.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Totally! I love it; it's my home!
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? To have a story that a lot of people want to hear. To give hope and inspire others.