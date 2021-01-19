“You look just like this girl!”
Keeping up with Chloe
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Absolutely! It was so cool to see the cover come to life. The process of shooting the photo was so much fun and I got to spend that day in the Gordon Robert’s House, a beautiful historic building in Cumberland.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Yes! I was in Hallmark one day to quick pick up a gift bag for a friend of mine, and when I got to the register, one of the women said that I looked familiar. I assumed that maybe it was from performing with the Cramer Brothers, but then a lightbulb switched on and she grabbed out the magazine. She said, “You look just like this girl!” – of course, that was amusing, because I was that girl.
What is it that you would love to do next? After graduating from my undergraduate program in the fall of 2021, I would love to continue my studies at the University of Pennsylvania and be able to conduct research into attachment theory and adult relationships.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I do. I actually have thought a lot about how I could use my degree to make life better here for others, and I think I’d like to come back and fight again for more mental health education and outreach in the community.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? I think if you have a unique perspective that may resonate with the community and piques interest in others, it makes for a great cover story. Anyone can be an Allegany Magazine cover, that’s the beauty of it. Whether it’s a personal story, advocating for a cause, or sharing your words through music, the community can identify with it.