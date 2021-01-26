Greetings from Mayberry
Catching up with our first Wedding Edition Bride
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? How could I not! To be on the cover of the Wedding issue was such a fun and special experience, one that I'm truly honored to be a part of. I love that the magazine is another beautiful documentation of our big day and that so much of my story is in that photo which was taken on my family’s land at Daydream Venue.
What do you remember most about it? I remember the giddy feeling and ear-to-ear smile on my face after reading (Managing Editor) Shane’s message asking if I wanted to be on the cover of the wedding issue and thinking to myself, “How special is this?” I remember the buzz about it when the issue came out and how neat it was seeing all the couples and learning a bit about everyone’s love story.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Absolutely! From Cumberland to Pittsburgh, and mostly due to my proud-as-a-peacock Mama, Mama May (MIL), Aunts, Nan, and Grandmother in-law. They carried the issue around in their purses for months after it came out. My husband and I get the sweetest compliments from Grandma’s retirement home friends!
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? It’s only been five years since the issue released, but my oh my, have we done a lot of living! There have been career advancements for both Kevin and I, an addition of three nephews and two nieces, a bucket list vacation to Anguilla in the British Virgin Islands, and multiple projects turning our house into our home including the build out of our garage into a barre training studio (aka - Club Barrage) for me, a music room for my guitar loving husband, and an outdoor living space that is our little oasis.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I will always have a connection here because this is my hometown. When people ask me where I’m from, I’m proud to say, “I grew up right on the border of Cumberland in wild and wonderful West Virginia! I love coming home to visit our family and friends. I feel so lucky to have been born and raised in such a scenic place, rich with history and beauty as far as the eye can see.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? Well first off, I think it takes wonderful photographers like the ever so talented Derek and Diane that captured my moment of sheer bliss, to bring life and energy to a cover. I think the person on the cover should have roots to Allegany County and be an advocate for our region by bringing more attention to this little slice of heaven we get to call home.