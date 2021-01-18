The Comeback Kid
There’s No Stopping Jarrod Harper
Do you remember the experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? I can remember being on the cover of the Allegany Magazine like it was yesterday. It was a great experience for not only me but my family as well. To know that my peers where I am from look up to me in such a positive way and to be able to see the impact that I have on the kids growing up back home is truly humbling and something that I will never take for granted.
What do you remember most about it? What I remember most about it is really just all the love and support that I got from people from back home. At first when I found out I was going to be on the cover I didn’t really think too much of it because I didn’t know just how big it was to be on the cover of the Allegany Magazine. But I did some research and looked up people and athletes that were on it years prior to me and you see some big names on that list. So it’s just truly humbling to me and to see all my hard work that I put in over the years finally paying off and people taking notice of me.
Did anyone here at home recognize you from the cover? I would definitely say people recognized me once I was on the cover. Growing up in a small area where everyone knows everyone I feel like if you are good at sports people recognize you when you go out in public. So once I got to High School I feel like everyone knew not only myself but also all the other good athletes that played different sports.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Since we last talked I would say life has taken me a lot of different places. After college I went on and signed a Free Agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars where I played in all four preseason games and unfortunately suffered an injury in the final preseason game that placed me on IR. Following the 2017 season I was later released in March, ultimately ending my playing career. In 2019 I started working in the Financial Service Industry selling Life Insurance, Annuities, Mortgage Protection, etc. I had a lot of success but I always knew I wanted to coach and be involved in the game of football after I was done playing. Currently, I am back at West Virginia University as a Graduate Assistant coaching the Defensive Backs and pursuing a Masters in Sports Management.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? Life is different for me in a couple different ways. The last time we talked I believed I was a senior in college and playing for the Mountaineers. Now I am back at West Virginia and back in school but now I am on the other side of the game and coaching the position that I once played.
What is it that you would love to do next? What I would love to do next after I am done at West Virginia is get a full time Position job at a Power 5 School coaching Defensive Backs.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I definitely still feel a strong connection to Allegany County. The city of Frostburg and Cumberland will always be home to me. All of my family and friends are still back there living and I visit as much as I can.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? What I think it takes to be a future Allegany County Magazine cover is to be someone that people look up to. Have a good name about yourself, carry yourself the right way and be someone that respects everyone you come in contact with. Just be a good all around person.