Feelin’ the Love
& Catching up with our Favorite Guy… Joanna Guy
The last time Allegany Magazine featured you was on the February/March 2013 cover. Do you remember it? Are you calling me old? I have this really funny picture of a magazine stand in my hometown. The stand is a spread of magazines with big-name celebrities on the covers. It's Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie.......and then little old me on the cover of Allegany Magazine!
What do you remember most about that experience? I remember most the support of my western Maryland family. I call all of Western Maryland my family because that's really how it felt. People were so excited for me-- probably 50 people clipped the front page article in the local paper for me, and a few people stopped me in Wal-Mart asking me to autograph a photo or a copy of Allegany Magazine! I really felt the love.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? There are so many things I love about Allegany County. I cherish the memories I have of the Cumberland tree lighting ceremony. I got my start in pageantry in Allegany County, and did some of my first “real” performances on that outdoor stage in the heart of downtown Cumberland. I also have great memories of bike riding to the Mason-Dixon line with my dad on the Great Allegheny Passage, performing at a storytelling festival at Frostburg University, and singing at the Armory and the historic Scenic Railroad in downtown Cumberland. Coming home is a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the big city.