The Lady and the Tiger
Inside Shana Oshiro’s Beautifully Surprising Life
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Of course I remember! It was pretty neat to be on the cover of a magazine for the first time. I still have a copy! I remember being at the zoo and posing with the tiger cub in the pen. Sherry Rush was quite concerned, if I recall- but I still had not quite outgrown the adolescent delusion of invulnerability, so I was all smiles! You sure have a way of making everything feel like perfectly good, normal fun!
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? I am close to finished with my Master’s in Music Therapy with a focus on community music therapy as a tool for anti-racist work across the nation. We led this research through our organization HALO, Incorporated of which I am cofounder with my barbershop quartet, HALO in our program, Race and #RealTalk. We lead workshops and program series using the listening and singing experience of barbershop music as a framework to guide fruitful dialogue about racism. I am currently the mother of three children (Kenshin, 7; Misha, 3; and Imbeni, 2) and today celebrate 11 years of marriage to my husband. Life has been good to me.
How is life difference for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Many things have changed (marriage, children, career) and I’ve certainly grown a lot as a person in my views toward the world and within myself. But what I’m glad to say has not changed is my desire to serve with the gifts, talents, and privileges I’ve been afforded. This desire has led me down a beautifully surprising life and career path which I am excited to keep exploring.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? Using music therapy and barbershop to build community and facilitate dialogue about racism in the United States would certainly have surprised me 13 years ago. It’s a project we produced and propelled through our own inspiration and creativity, with much support from family, friends and allies like (Managing Editor), Shane Riggs! Who knows what lies ahead on the journey, but I’ve certainly learned to stay open and listen to Spirit to guide me.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? I hope there will be many occasions for the magazine to celebrate innovative, philanthropic leaders and groups that are making a positive difference in a world that is losing hope. I believe in the goodness we all can create together and I hope to hear lots of it happening in Allegany County.