When Grease Was the Word
Celebrating 40 Under 40 with a 50s’ spin!
Our “Danny:” Aaron Twigg
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Being on the Allegany Magazine was very memorable! I was honored to be a part of the experience.
What do you remember most about it? What I remember most was the excitement of being chosen for the front cover of the Allegany Magazine, but unable to share the secret with family and friends. When I got to share the news and seen everyone’s face light up was one of the best moments of my life.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? It blew my mind to see how many people had a copy of the magazine that I was a part of! I got recognized by many people especially while I was a bartender at Ruby Tuesday. Still today, it helped me get some of my clients that I had the pleasure to work on as a massage therapist!
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Since the April 2018 edition of the Allegany Magazine, I graduated from Allegany College of Maryland with my Associates in Applied Science in Massage Therapy! I am a licensed massage therapist who practices in two states: Pennsylvania and West Virginia. I currently relocated to Morgantown, WV due to COVID-19. I have an amazing job doing medical massage at a chiropractor’ office in Bruceton Mills. It’s called Bruceton Wellness Center and they have the only Himalayan salt cave around here.
How is life difference for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Thanks to Allegany Magazine, my life has changed for the best. It helped get my name out in the public as a massage therapist. I also get recognition from being on the front of the magazine.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Allegany County will forever be a part of my life! I have accomplished many great moments in Allegany County that I could never forget!