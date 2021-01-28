Our “Sandy:”
Kristi Minnigh
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? Absolutely! I’ve never done anything like it, so it was a great first experience and one I’d be willing to do again.
What do you remember most about it? Honestly, my favorite part was playing “dress up” to try and emulate Sandy. The 50’s were such a cool fashion era, so it was really fun to put on some red lipstick, a leather jacket and red high heels.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Yes! A lot of my clients mentioned the issue and thought it was cool that their insurance agent was on the cover. Then there were a few people who thought it meant I was going to play Sandy in a local production, but let’s be real here…I couldn’t hold a tune if my life depended on it.
How is life different for you now than it was when you were on the cover of Allegany Magazine? I’ve been through some major life changes in the past few years, but almost all of them have been for the better. Through these changes I’ve learned valuable life lessons, including how essential it is to have a solid support system of friends and family.
What is it that you would love to do next? Grow! My business, my team, my personal life, etc. I used to think success was determined by milestones, events, or a certain title/status. I’ve decided that none of those things really matter, let alone determine success or failure. To truly grow in business or as a person, you have to take risks and accept that things won’t always go as planned.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? Lions, not sheep. In a world heavily driven and influenced by the internet and social media, it’s easy to become a sheep. People think they need to conform to things they see everyone else doing in order to be accepted. Once you start down that path, it’s easy to forget who you are and what you believe. It can also be extremely liberating and inspiring to others to see a leader instead of a follower.