Leading by Example
Rachel Jacovino on Magazines, Memories, and Motherhood
Rachel Ellsworth – now Rachel Jacovino – started a tradition here at Allegany Magazine. Ever since her appearance on our cover 15 years this spring, we continue to have a wonderful working relationship with the Miss Maryland organization. For 15 years, every young woman who does best at the state level of competition becomes a cover story. In fact, in the past ten years, Allegany Magazine has featured six local young women who have gone on from local competitions to compete in Miss America. Incidentally, since Rachel competed, the Miss America pageant has even changed. The event has moved back to network television and back to its roots of Atlantic City.
And much has changed for Miss Maryland 2005 as well. Rachel – who is now a nurse practitoner at Tri State Community Health Center – exchanged the crown for a ring and in 2009, married her middle school sweetheart.
“I reunited with my 'first love' from middle school – yes middle school! – my husband, Chad,” Rachel says. “I completed my Master’s degree several years ago and I have two beautiful blessings, my son, Luca and Gia – my daughter. They are truly the lights of my life!”
One of Rachel's biggest fans at the time of her fashion shoot with Allegany Magazine was her father, who passed away in 2007. His death was a “big lesson” for our former cover girl.
“My father passed when I was just 23, this made a huge impact on my life. I started living every day to make it count,” she says. “As a 21 year old I was focused on work and me! Sounds funny to say but it is the truth! I was driven by my career goals and living what I thought was a busy life! Fast forward 15 years and two kids! I am really busy now. The past year has especially impacted how I live my life. Losing my father forever changed my thinking but having children has changed how I view life in general.”
Rachel also contributed to a special Mother's Day feature for Allegany Magazine in the same issue in which her fashion spread appeared. Now, she has children of her own and feels she would write an entirely different entry if she could.
“My son Luca was the first person to show me how to truly love someone so deeply that you can't imagine your life without them. He was a light God sent to me,” she says. “Then I had my daughter Gia, who was born with multiple heart defects and a rare genetic disorder. Gia has taught me to live in the moment and to cherish the smallest things, to not take life for granted. My perception of love, life and living are forever changed. Now my children are teaching me.”
Family – and a need to “give back” is “everything” to the now 36-year old.
“I am blessed to always feel supported and inspired by my husband, who has been my rock through these past several years. I don't know where I'd be without him,” she says. “For my family and me, we have a common goal of creating a non profit foundation to help children and families with disabilities and congenital disorders- to raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease and Turners Syndrome awareness among many others.”
And what would she like to do next? What becomes of a magazine legend the most, one might ask...
“My goal personally is to be the best mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt that I can be,” she says. “It sounds cliche but it is honestly the truth. I have lived through tough times and have learned that we are truly the creators of our own destiny. My children are my inspiration so I will live my life setting an example for them. To this day, I am inspired by my mom and sister who show me and encourage me to continue to grow personally and emotionally and be determined to achieve my goals. All of my goals center around leading by example and to appreciate what I have by loving and living in the moment.”