The “Invisible” Girl
And How Victoria Graham continue her mission to change just that
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good one? My experience being on the cover of Allegany Magazine was one I could never forget, possibly one of the best experiences of my life. As soon it came out, my inbox exploded with messages from everyone I knew and I had to get my hands on a copy as soon as possible to see it for myself. Once I saw the cover and read the article, I was in disbelief at how well the piece captured me and my story.
What do you remember most about it? One of my absolute favorite memories was the photoshoot in Frostburg for the article. At the time, I had no idea that I was going to be the cover story. The dream team - Shane Riggs, Chloe Wildman, and my extraordinary dad - did such a great job making me feel so comfortable and bringing out my smile. I will never forget how hard I laughed as Chloe stood atop a brick wall, nearly falling, to capture the perfect photo of me lying on the ground in the beautiful blue evening gown. When you see the final shot that landed on the magazine’s cover, you’d never believe everything that went into making happen.
Did anyone recognize you in public once you were on the cover? Yes! And that may be the craziest, most humbling part. Not only did people recognize me, but they began recognizing and mentioning Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. When I was growing up, EDS was almost completely unknown. Doctors weren’t properly educated about it in school, and thus it was considered “rare” despite affecting one in 5,000 people. After being on the cover of Allegany Magazine and sharing my story, people came up to me and told me about their classmate, nephew, coworker’s daughter, friend from choir, fellow Frostburg alum, and on and on, who have EDS. People were recognizing Ehlers Danlos in their everyday lives and were beginning to understand how the disease impacts one’s daily life because Allegany Magazine shared my story.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? I’ve graduated with honors from Mount St. Mary’s University with an interdisciplinary degree in Business Healthcare Marketing and Management, and have begun full time employment in public service with a congressional office so that I may continue my efforts to assist community members on a larger scale. I have continued my efforts to raise awareness about rare and invisible illnesses, including Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and other conditions. I served as keynote speaker for an Ehlers Danlos Global Learning Conference and multiple state Chiari Malformation awareness events, led support sessions for children and teens diagnosed with EDS, and live transparently on social media using the hashtags #ButYouDontLookSick and #MakingInvisibleIllnessesVisible, urging other patients to live freely, even with a diagnosis. I have been honored to receive recognition of my awareness efforts in being named Volunteer of the Year for Ehlers Danlos advocacy and nominated by the Rare Disease Legislative Advocates and EveryLife Foundation for a Rare Voice Award in the category of Federal Advocacy: Patient Advocate. I also continue my work to provide education, raise awareness, and provide patient support through my nonprofit organization, The Zebra Network.
I now work full-time on Capitol Hill for Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, proudly serving the constituents of Maryland’s Second Congressional District. I’m able to demonstrate what real life is like for someone with a disability and how it impacts the world around them. It’s more than just a job: I’ve found a new way to make a positive change, to make this world a better place.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? I will always have a special connection to Allegany County. In many ways, the people and places within Allegany County have made me who I am today. I know whenever I travel to Frostburg, I will always have a place to rest my head. No matter where I live, my heart will always be connected to Allegany County.
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? I think the subject of a future Allegany Magazine cover story should be someone who is a role model for the people who make Allegany County so special. In this place, we love and care for our neighbors no matter who they are, what they look like, what they believe, what their ability status is, who they love, or where they are from. An Allegany Magazine cover has, is, and will always be a representation of our home.